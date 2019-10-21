Lizzo accused of plagiarism by Cece Peniston for ‘Juice’

Send this page to someone via email

Lizzo faced claims of plagiarism over her hit song Truth Hurts last week and now she’s facing new claims over her song Juice.

Singer Cece Peniston took to Instagram to post a side-by-side comparison of her 1992 song Finally and Lizzo’s 2019 song Juice, comparing the ad-lib “ya-ya-ee, ya-ya-ee” in the chorus.

“@bendaworld sent me this video and this is a clear example of #copyrightinfringement Cece Peniston versus @lizzobeeating y’all check this out and btw I love her music #tbt #juice #absolutvodka #finally #thetea #royalties #atlanticrecords #umpg #lizzo #lizzojuice #intellectualproperty,” Peniston captioned the video comparison.

Peniston also posted a video of CNN discussing Lizzo and her recent plagiarism claims.

“This is a really a sensitive issue ..I love #lizzos music and artistry , my concern is that lyrics and melody that I wrote in my song #finally are now a part of her song “ juice “ and I would like for us to resolve this in a positive manner . #CeCePeniston CNN #Lizzo #TrustFinally #LizzoJuice #JawnMurray #Finally @bendaworld,” she wrote.

Lizzo has not addressed Peniston’s plagiarism claims.

Last week Los Angeles songwriters Justin and Jeremiah Raisen claimed they were part of an early writing session with the singer for her hit Truth Hurts.

The Raisen brothers claim they produced the line from the song: “I just took a DNA test, turns out I’m 100 per cent that b—h.”

Justin took to Instagram last Tuesday and claimed that his brother Jeremiah, Lizzo, Jesse Saint John and Yves Rothman wrote a song titled Healthy in April 2017 that used the same line.

“On April 11th, 2017, we wrote a song called Healthy w/ Lizzo, Jesse St John, and Yves Rothman at our studio. ‘I just took a DNA test turns out I’m 100 per cent that b—h’ was taken from Healthy and used in Truth Hurts,” Justin’s post read.

Justin said they “were never contacted about being credited for the use of the parts of Healthy (melody, lyrics, and chords) that appear in Truth Hurts.”

Justin also shouted out a singer named Mina Lioness, who he said tweeted the line in question, adding that a meme of the line was later brought up in their writing session for Healthy.

“If Ricky and Lizzo’s team decide to settle this dispute with us, we would like to share some of the proceeds with Mina for her influence on Healthy.”

The official credits for Truth Hurts list Lizzo, Ricky Reed, Tele and Jesse Saint John.

Cynthia S. Arato, a lawyer for Lizzo, denied the Raisen brothers’ claim in a statement to the New York Times.

“The Raisens are not writers of Truth Hurts,” Arato said. “They did not collaborate with Lizzo or anyone else to create this song, and they did not help write any of the material that they now seek profit from, which is why they expressly renounced any claim to the work, in writing, months ago.”

Lizzo and Lioness publicly discussed the issue of the line in August.

“What I cannot get over is how brazen Lizzo and her team have been in ignoring my whole presence. They’re doing it because they know I have no capital to address her. I’m just the poor Black girl from London that don’t have a dog in the fight,” Lioness tweeted at the time.

“If she thought I had the autonomy to truly challenge her and assert my rights.. She would have been given me my writers [sic] credit. She could of [sic] rode this tweet till the wheels fell off. I would have supported through and through as long as I was credited.

“All these Black Women in the industry that have been ripped off and stolen from… and Lizzo sat back and let her co-writer steal from me?”

In February 2018, Lizzo tweeted that she’d “never seen this before in my life” in regards to Lioness’ original tweet using the “DNA test” line in February 2017.

I’ve never seen this before in my life. That’s crazy 😳. But u know, there’s 10 BILLION ppl on the planet. The odds of multiple people having the same idea are VERY high. The odds of multiple ppl putting it in song w/ millions of streams are low tho. Nothin new under the sun. https://t.co/M7fH2ZVXho — #STREAMTRUTHHURTS (@lizzo) February 9, 2018

“Truth Hurts was written in June FYI — someone made a meme on IG [Instagram] that said ‘I’m 100 per cent that b—h’ and we were inspired, I give that meme credit when I talk about making the song,” Lizzo tweeted in response. “I’ve never seen ur [sic] viral tweet but I’m glad it exists.”

Truth Hurts was written in June fyi— someone made a meme on IG that said “I’m 100% that bitch” and we were inspired, I give that meme credit when I talk about making the song. I’ve never seen ur viral tweet but I’m glad it exists. — #STREAMTRUTHHURTS (@lizzo) February 9, 2018

Listen to Juice and Finally below.

Global News has reached out to Lizzo’s representatives for comment.

