Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Entertainment

Lizzo accused of plagiarism by Cece Peniston for ‘Juice’

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted October 21, 2019 11:02 am
Updated October 21, 2019 11:05 am
WATCH: Lizzo's 'Juice.'

Lizzo faced claims of plagiarism over her hit song Truth Hurts last week and now she’s facing new claims over her song Juice.

Singer Cece Peniston took to Instagram to post a side-by-side comparison of her 1992 song Finally and Lizzo’s 2019 song Juice, comparing the ad-lib “ya-ya-ee, ya-ya-ee” in the chorus.

“@bendaworld sent me this video and this is a clear example of #copyrightinfringement Cece Peniston versus @lizzobeeating y’all check this out and btw I love her music #tbt #juice #absolutvodka #finally #thetea #royalties #atlanticrecords #umpg #lizzo #lizzojuice #intellectualproperty,” Peniston captioned the video comparison.

READ MORE: Lizzo faces plagiarism claim over ‘Truth Hurts’

 

Story continues below advertisement

Peniston also posted a video of CNN discussing Lizzo and her recent plagiarism claims.

“This is a really a sensitive issue ..I love #lizzos music and artistry , my concern is that lyrics and melody that I wrote in my song #finally are now a part of her song “ juice “ and I would like for us to resolve this in a positive manner . #CeCePeniston CNN #Lizzo #TrustFinally #LizzoJuice #JawnMurray #Finally @bendaworld,” she wrote.

Lizzo has not addressed Peniston’s plagiarism claims.

Last week Los Angeles songwriters Justin and Jeremiah Raisen claimed they were part of an early writing session with the singer for her hit Truth Hurts.

The Raisen brothers claim they produced the line from the song: “I just took a DNA test, turns out I’m 100 per cent that b—h.”

Story continues below advertisement

Justin took to Instagram last Tuesday and claimed that his brother Jeremiah, Lizzo, Jesse Saint John and Yves Rothman wrote a song titled Healthy in April 2017 that used the same line.

“On April 11th, 2017, we wrote a song called Healthy w/ Lizzo, Jesse St John, and Yves Rothman at our studio. ‘I just took a DNA test turns out I’m 100 per cent that b—h’ was taken from Healthy and used in Truth Hurts,” Justin’s post read.

View this post on Instagram

The Truth about “Truth Hurts” On April 11th, 2017, we wrote a song called “Healthy” w/ Lizzo, Jesse St John, and Yves Rothman at our studio. “I just took a DNA test turns out I’m 100% that bitch” was taken from “Healthy” and used in “Truth Hurts”. We were never contacted about being credited for the use of the parts of “Healthy” (melody, lyrics, and chords) that appear in “Truth Hurts”. After reaching out to Ricky Reed and Lizzo’s team about fixing it, we put the song in dispute in 2017 when it came out. We’ve tried to sort this out quietly for the last two years, only asking for 5% each but were shutdown every time. Coming forward publicly to family, friends, artists, and colleagues seems to be the only way at this point in relieving some of our emotional distress caused by this. The last thing we want to do is throw any negativity toward Lizzo’s momentum and movement as a cultural figure. If we believe in what she’s preaching, believing in ourselves & our own voices is something we thought she’d understand. Shout out to the singer Mina Lioness ( @minalioness ) for tweeting “I just did a DNA test turns out I’m 100% that bitch”. A meme of that came up in our writing session & inspired the lyric and melody we wrote together. If Ricky and Lizzo’s team decide to settle this dispute with us, we would like to share some of the proceeds with Mina for her influence on Healthy. The clip below shows a video & photos from the day we wrote “Healthy” along with the comparisons between the two works. All the Love, Justin & Jeremiah Raisen #lizzo #truthhurts #healthy #billboard

A post shared by Justin Raisen (@justinraisen) on

Justin said they “were never contacted about being credited for the use of the parts of Healthy (melody, lyrics, and chords) that appear in Truth Hurts.”

Justin also shouted out a singer named Mina Lioness, who he said tweeted the line in question, adding that a meme of the line was later brought up in their writing session for Healthy.

Story continues below advertisement

“If Ricky and Lizzo’s team decide to settle this dispute with us, we would like to share some of the proceeds with Mina for her influence on Healthy.”

READ MORE: Who is Lizzo? Everything you need to know about the ‘Truth Hurts’ singer

The official credits for Truth Hurts list Lizzo, Ricky Reed, Tele and Jesse Saint John.

Cynthia S. Arato, a lawyer for Lizzo, denied the Raisen brothers’ claim in a statement to the New York Times.

“The Raisens are not writers of Truth Hurts,” Arato said. “They did not collaborate with Lizzo or anyone else to create this song, and they did not help write any of the material that they now seek profit from, which is why they expressly renounced any claim to the work, in writing, months ago.”

Lizzo and Lioness publicly discussed the issue of the line in August.

“What I cannot get over is how brazen Lizzo and her team have been in ignoring my whole presence. They’re doing it because they know I have no capital to address her. I’m just the poor Black girl from London that don’t have a dog in the fight,” Lioness tweeted at the time.

“If she thought I had the autonomy to truly challenge her and assert my rights.. She would have been given me my writers [sic] credit. She could of [sic] rode this tweet till the wheels fell off. I would have supported through and through as long as I was credited.

“All these Black Women in the industry that have been ripped off and stolen from… and Lizzo sat back and let her co-writer steal from me?”

Story continues below advertisement

In February 2018, Lizzo tweeted that she’d “never seen this before in my life” in regards to Lioness’ original tweet using the “DNA test” line in February 2017.

Story continues below advertisement
Truth Hurts was written in June FYI — someone made a meme on IG [Instagram] that said ‘I’m 100 per cent that b—h’ and we were inspired, I give that meme credit when I talk about making the song,” Lizzo tweeted in response. “I’ve never seen ur [sic] viral tweet but I’m glad it exists.”

Listen to Juice and Finally below.

Global News has reached out to Lizzo’s representatives for comment.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
lizzolizzo 2019lizzo plagiarismCece Peniston juicecece Peniston lizzolizzo accusedlizzo cece Penistonlizzo juicelizzo juice plagiarismlizzo lawsuits
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.