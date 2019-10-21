Jennifer Lawrence marries art dealer Cooke Maroney

Send this page to someone via email

Jennifer Lawrence got married over the weekend in Rhode Island during a ceremony and reception studded with Hollywood stars.

The Hunger Games star, 29, said “I do” to New York art dealer Cooke Maroney, 34, on Saturday at a Newport, R.I., mansion.

Jennifer Lawrence engaged to art director Cooke Maroney

People reports that Lawrence and Maroney held a wedding reception for 150 guests, including Kris Jenner, Adele and Amy Schumer, at the Belcourt of Newport, which is owned by Carolyn Rafaelian, owner and founder of the jewelry company Alex and Ani.

The Newport Daily News reports that about 100 fans stood outside the mansion hoping to catch a glimpse of a celebrity.

Lawrence and Maroney got engaged in February. People magazine reported in June 2018 that Lawrence was dating Maroney, who is the director of an art gallery in New York City.

Speculation surrounding a proposal made headlines when Lawrence was spotted wearing a “massive ring” on her finger during a date night with Maroney.

Congrats to Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney on their Engagement 😊 pic.twitter.com/wOd4WM9oLZ — HUNGER GAMES (@katniss20002) February 6, 2019

Actress Jennifer Lawrence (Detail, ring) attends the Christian Dior show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2019/2020 on February 26, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images)

Lawrence, who doesn’t usually open up about her relationship, spoke about Cooke during Cat Sadler’s podcast, Naked.

“I definitely wasn’t at a place where I was like, ‘I’m ready to get married,’” she said. “I just met Cooke and I wanted to marry him. We wanted to marry each other. We wanted to commit fully.”

She also said that Maroney is “the greatest person I’ve ever met.”

“I feel very honoured to become a Maroney,” the Red Sparrow actress said.

—With files from the Canadian Press