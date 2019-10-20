Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

UBC Okanagan students join Special Olympians for Motionball fundraiser

By Jules Knox Global News
Posted October 20, 2019 8:20 pm
UBC Okanagan hosts Motionball fundraiser
More than 100 students and Special Olympians teamed up for a Motionball fundraiser in UBC Okanagan's gymnasium on Sunda.

More than 100 UBC Okanagan students joined Special Olympians for a Motionball fundraiser in Kelowna on Sunday.

Athletes with intellectual disabilities teamed up with students for a fun filled day of crafts and sports, including volley-pong, futsal, bench ball and bocce.

Related News

“It inspires me so much to be here. It’s full of laughter, entertainment and full of fun,” Special Olympian Joanna Morris said.

READ MORE: B.C. scout group’s tents destroyed by black bear while camping on Mount Seymour

Morris said events like Motionball help her keep in shape.

“To be active, to be an independent young woman, to be a part of this beautiful place, and to be here, have fun get to know people and be friends with everyone,” she said.

READ MORE: Radar monitor could help Kelowna RCMP target their traffic enforcement

The event hosted at the university expected to raise about $10,000 for the Special Olympics. It will be added to the $140,000 recently raised during a city-wide Motionball fundraiser.

Story continues below advertisement

“It goes to help athletes with travel expenses because it’s expensive for their families to fund all their sports and equipment and everything so we help them with that, and on their journey to the Olympics,” Motionball event co-ordinator Neema Maenpaa said.

READ MORE: B.C. man claims cellphone that exploded has left him unable to work

“I love my team. They’re all full of excitement, and they’re always happy,” Special Olympian Lucy Carpenter said.

Carpenter said she’s been competing in the Special Olympics for more than 30 years.

“The Special Olympics are very important to help support special needs people to keep active,” she said.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
KelownaSportsFundraiserSpecial OlympicsUBCOUBC-OkanaganIntellectual DisabilitiesInclusivitymotionballSpecial Olympians
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.