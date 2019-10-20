Menu

Crime

Kingston police make an arrest after two hour standoff outside downtown apartment

By Jennifer Basa Global News
Posted October 20, 2019 7:10 pm
After several attempts from the police asking the suspect to come out of the building, the suspect opened the door and was arrested and taken into custody just before 4 p.m.
After several attempts from the police asking the suspect to come out of the building, the suspect opened the door and was arrested and taken into custody just before 4 p.m. Jennifer Basa

Kingston police received reports of a man with a firearm who barricaded himself in the unit of an apartment building in downtown Kingston on Sunday afternoon.

Just before 2 p.m., several police officers surrounded the back parking lot of an apartment building on the corner of Rideau and Ordnance streets.

Police had their weapons drawn, waiting for the suspect to come out of a unit that was located on the ground floor at 381 Bagot St.

 

Story continues below advertisement

 

Global News spoke with multiple residents of the building who say that the ground floor was closed off for several hours. Neighbours who live in the building believe the suspect may have known the individual who lives in that unit, though police have not confirmed this.

Police have confirmed that the suspect was not a resident of the building and that a firearm was seized from the property.

After several attempts from the police asking the suspect to come out of the building, the suspect opened the door and was arrested and taken into custody just before 4 p.m.

Shortly after, the tactical unit arrived on scene and made their way into the apartment after the suspect was removed.

Story continues below advertisement

There is no word on any specific charges as of yet.

