Sports

WHL Roundup: Saturday, October 19, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 20, 2019 4:02 am

WINNIPEG – Carson Lambos scored twice as the Winnipeg ICE downed the Saskatoon Blades 4-1.

Lambos struck the game winning power play goal for the ICE (5-4-1) at 3:06 of the first period.

Connor McClennon and Chase Hartje also scored for Winnipeg.

Riley McKay scored for the Blades (7-5-0).

Jesse Makaj turned away 14 shots for the Ice while Koen MacInnes combined with Nolan Maier for 20 saves for Saskatoon.

Winnipeg outshot Saskatoon 24 to 15.

HURRICANES 5 WARRIORS 4 (OT)

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — The Lethbridge Hurricanes downed the Moose Jaw Warriors 5-4 in overtime.

Logan Barlage got the game winning goal for the Hurricanes (7-4-0) at 1:36 of overtime.

Dylan Cozens, Oliver Okuliar, Dino Kambeitz and Noah Boyko also scored for the Hurricanes.

Jadon Joseph (2 goals), Eric Alarie and Owen Hardy scored for the Warriors (5-5-1).

WINTERHAWKS 4 WHEAT KINGS 1

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Winterhawks beat the Brandon Wheat Kings 4-1.

Simon Knak chipped in the game winning goal for the Winterhawks (6-3-0) at 17:53 of the first period.

Seth Jarvis, Tyson Kozak and Lane Gilliss also scored for the Winterhawks.

Ben McCartney scored for the Wheat Kings (4-7-0).

PATS 6 REBELS 5 (SO)

RED DEER, Alta. — Austin Pratt scored twice as the Regina Pats defeated the Red Deer Rebels 6-5.

Ty Kolle, Robbie Holmes and Ryker Evans also scored for the Pats (2-10-0).

Zak Smith, Ethan Rowland, Dawson Barteaux and Cameron Hausinger (2 goals) replied for the Rebels (4-6-0).

Kolle, Pratt and Zach Wytinck scored in the shootout for Regina while Brett Davis and Hausinger scored in the shootout for Red Deer.

BLAZERS 2 ROCKETS 1

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — The Kamloops Blazers edged the Kelowna Rockets 2-1.

Max Martin and Zane Franklin scored for the Blazers (8-4-0).

Kyle Topping scored for the Rockets (6-4-1).

CHIEFS 5 COUGARS 2

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — The Spokane Chiefs downed the Prince George Cougars 5-2.

Michael King registered the game winning power play goal for the Chiefs (5-4-1) at 16:56 of the third period.

Adam Beckman, Bear Hughes, Erik Atchison and Ty Smith also scored for the Chiefs, while Josh Maser and Brendan Boyle scored for the Cougars (3-6-0).

GIANTS 4 BRONCOS 3 (SO)

LANGLEY, B.C. _ The Vancouver Giants beat the Swift Current Broncos 4-3 in a shoot out.

Bowen Byram, Cole Shepard and Tristen Nielsen scored for the Giants (7-6-0) in regulation, while Ben King, Kasper Puutio and Ethan Regnier scored for the Broncos (2-6-3).

Lukas Svejkovsky, Shepard and Sergei Alkhimov got the shootout markers for Vancouver, while Regnier and Connor Horning scored in the shootout for Swift Current.

AMERICANS 3 THUNDERBIRDS 2 (SO)

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Tri-City Americans downed the Seattle Thunderbirds 2-2 in a shoot out.

Booker Daniel and Connor Bouchard scored in regulation for the Americans (6-4-0), while Conner Bruggen-Cate got two for the Thunderbirds (2-4-3).

Krystof Hrabik, Bouchard and Daniel scored in the shootout for Tri-City while Andrej Kukuca and Zachary Ashton scored in the shootout for Seattle.

SILVERTIPS 2 RAIDERS 1 (OT)

EVERETT, Wash. — The Everett Silvertips beat the Prince Albert Raiders 2-1 in overtime.

Michal Gut struck the game winning goal for the Silvertips (8-3-0) at 1:38 of overtime.

Gage Goncalves also scored for the Silvertips and Ozzy Wiesblatt scored for the Raiders (7-0-3).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2019.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
WHLSaskatoon BladesKelowna RocketsLethbridge HurricanesRegina PatsPrince Albert RaidersEdmonton Oil KingsSwift Current BroncosBrandon Wheat KingsCalgary HitmenMoose Jaw WarriorsVancouver GiantsRed Deer RebelsKamloops BlazersMedicine Hat TigersKootenay IcePortland WinterhawksSeattle ThunderbirdsVictoria RoyalsPrince George CougarsEverett SilvertipsTri-City AmericansSpokane Chiefswhl-roundup
