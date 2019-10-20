Justin Trudeau makes stop in Calgary on Day 39 of federal election campaign

Day 39 of the federal election campaign brought Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau to a stop in northeast Calgary on Saturday.
Trudeau arrived at the Magnolia Banquet Hall after 11:30 p.m. to rally supporters for Liberal Calgary Skyview candidate Nirmala Naidoo. Darshan Kang held the Liberal seat in this riding previously but resigned over harassment allegations in September 2017.
READ MORE: Ex-Liberal MP Darshan Kang apologizes but defends conduct after probe found he harassed staffer
The leader covered a variety of topics on the Liberal platform in his approximately 10-minute speech, including action on climate change, affordable post-secondary education and the Canada child benefit.
“You cannot have a plan for the future of the economy, for our kids’ and our grandkids’ jobs, unless you are also protecting the environment while you are creating new jobs,” he said to cheers and chants of “Trudeau.”
He said he’s been coming to Alberta over the past 10 years, listening to what people’s priorities are.
“We need to make sure that in Ottawa we have progressive Alberta voices building a government that reflects the values of Alberta and our entire country.”
About 100 anti-Trudeau protestors turned up across the street from the rally, which was organized by Alberta’s United Conservative Party.
Also on Saturday, Trudeau campaigned in Niagara, Hamilton, Brantford, Milton and Winnipeg.
COMMENTS