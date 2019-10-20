Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Politics

Justin Trudeau makes stop in Calgary on Day 39 of federal election campaign

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted October 20, 2019 2:11 am
Justin Trudeau makes campaign stop in Calgary
WATCH: Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau arrived in Calgary late Saturday night to rally his supporters in the final days of the federal election. Abigail Bimman reports.

Day 39 of the federal election campaign brought Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau to a stop in northeast Calgary on Saturday.

Related News

Trudeau arrived at the Magnolia Banquet Hall after 11:30 p.m. to rally supporters for Liberal Calgary Skyview candidate Nirmala Naidoo. Darshan Kang held the Liberal seat in this riding previously but resigned over harassment allegations in September 2017.

READ MORE: Ex-Liberal MP Darshan Kang apologizes but defends conduct after probe found he harassed staffer

The leader covered a variety of topics on the Liberal platform in his approximately 10-minute speech, including action on climate change, affordable post-secondary education and the Canada child benefit.

“You cannot have a plan for the future of the economy, for our kids’ and our grandkids’ jobs, unless you are also protecting the environment while you are creating new jobs,” he said to cheers and chants of “Trudeau.”

Story continues below advertisement

He said he’s been coming to Alberta over the past 10 years, listening to what people’s priorities are.

“I know that there are thousands upon thousands upon thousands of progressive Albertans who do not feel that [Premier] Jason Kenney speaks for them,” he said to applause and more cheers.

“We need to make sure that in Ottawa we have progressive Alberta voices building a government that reflects the values of Alberta and our entire country.”

As Trudeau took to the stage in Calgary on Saturday night, a pro-oil rally kicked off outside his venue.
As Trudeau took to the stage in Calgary on Saturday night, a pro-oil rally kicked off outside his venue. Global News

About 100 anti-Trudeau protestors turned up across the street from the rally, which was organized by Alberta’s United Conservative Party.

Also on Saturday, Trudeau campaigned in Niagara, Hamilton, Brantford, Milton and Winnipeg.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Justin TrudeauFederal ElectionFederal election 2019canada electionDecision Canadacanada election 2019Elections CanadaElection CanadaCalgary SkyviewJustin Trudeau CalgaryCalgary Justin TrudeauLiberal rally CalgaryNirmala Naidoo
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.