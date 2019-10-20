Justin Trudeau makes stop in Calgary on Day 39 of federal election campaign

Send this page to someone via email

Day 39 of the federal election campaign brought Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau to a stop in northeast Calgary on Saturday.

Trudeau arrived at the Magnolia Banquet Hall after 11:30 p.m. to rally supporters for Liberal Calgary Skyview candidate Nirmala Naidoo. Darshan Kang held the Liberal seat in this riding previously but resigned over harassment allegations in September 2017.

The leader covered a variety of topics on the Liberal platform in his approximately 10-minute speech, including action on climate change, affordable post-secondary education and the Canada child benefit.

“You cannot have a plan for the future of the economy, for our kids’ and our grandkids’ jobs, unless you are also protecting the environment while you are creating new jobs,” he said to cheers and chants of “Trudeau.”

Story continues below advertisement

He said he’s been coming to Alberta over the past 10 years, listening to what people’s priorities are.

“I know that there are thousands upon thousands upon thousands of progressive Albertans who do not feel that [Premier] Jason Kenney speaks for them,” he said to applause and more cheers.

“We need to make sure that in Ottawa we have progressive Alberta voices building a government that reflects the values of Alberta and our entire country.”

As Trudeau took to the stage in Calgary on Saturday night, a pro-oil rally kicked off outside his venue. Global News

About 100 anti-Trudeau protestors turned up across the street from the rally, which was organized by Alberta’s United Conservative Party.

Also on Saturday, Trudeau campaigned in Niagara, Hamilton, Brantford, Milton and Winnipeg.