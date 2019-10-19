Menu

Decision Canada 2019

Politics

Singh admits housing proposal is ambitious, but says it’s what Canada needs

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 19, 2019 3:00 pm
NDP leader Jagmeet Singh greets supporters during a campaign stop in Nanaimo, B.C., on Friday, October 18, 2019.
NDP leader Jagmeet Singh greets supporters during a campaign stop in Nanaimo, B.C., on Friday, October 18, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh acknowledges that his plan to build 500,000 affordable housing units is ambitious, but says that’s what Canada needs right now.

The New Democrats propose to build that housing over 10 years, with half of the units coming in five years.

READ MORE: Singh won’t say if he would trigger snap election as Libs, Tories remain tied

The plan would come at a cost of $5 billion in the first year and $3 billion in subsequent years.

Speaking today in Vancouver, where housing affordability is a top issue, Singh says any housing plan needs to be ambitious because there is a crisis, and a crisis is no time for half measures.

Federal Election 2019: Singh says federal government can’t put in rent control, must encourage provinces to do so
Federal Election 2019: Singh says federal government can't put in rent control, must encourage provinces to do so
Singh is spending the waning days of the campaign targeting a key issue in a key battleground _ his party is thought to be in a tight race with the Greens in several British Columbia ridings.

The NDP has also proposed a rental subsidy of up to $5,000 for half a million families and individuals.

 

© 2019 The Canadian Press
