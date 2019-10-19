Dream Lottery unveils luxury home in north London with Mike and Sherry Holmes as special guests

Send this page to someone via email

A steady string of people lined up outside 2397 Meadowlands Way on Saturday afternoon to catch a glimpse of a lucky winner’s potential new home.

Dream Lottery opened the doors to another luxury home in north London that’s worth over $1.62 million in hopes of encouraging visitors to test out their luck and buy a lottery ticket that could offer them the keys to the house.

Dream it and win it! The Dream Lottery unveiled its second home in north London at 2397 Meadowlands Way. The doors are open until 5 p.m. for public viewings. #LdnOnt pic.twitter.com/vsrYgXCHYN — 980 CFPL London News (@AM980News) October 19, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

Alongside visitors, two well-known Canadian contractors and TV personalities, Mike Holmes and daughter Sherry Holmes, also toured the French country farmhouse-style home.

“Oh, it’s a stunning home,” Sherry told 980 CFPL. “I would love to participate and win this home!”

Sherry Holmes has made numerous appearances and co-hosted several home-building shows, including Roof it Right, Holmes + Holmes, and Home to Win.

READ MORE: Spring 2019 Dream Lottery winners announced

Her father, Mike, is the executive producer and host of ReTooled, and is an internationally well-respected contractor.

“I like that the workout room is a part of the room,” Mike Holmes tells 980 CFPL. “I think it’s family-oriented to work out together… It’s a healthy home.”

All proceeds for the Dream Lottery will go towards supporting the London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC), the LHSC’s Children’s Hospital, and St. Joseph’s Health Care Foundation.

5:12 Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation Mighty Millions Lottery update Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation Mighty Millions Lottery update

Sara Steers is with the Child’s Health Foundation, and she says Dream Lottery plays a massive role in sustaining London’s health care system.

“At Children’s Hospital, 90 per cent of the new equipment is supported by our community funds that we raise,” she says, “and [the hospital] needs a couple million [dollars] every year.”

READ MORE: Second Dream Lottery grand prize home unveiled in London

Ron Mikula, the chair of the board at the LHSC, tells 980 CFPL the lottery has always provided great care and extras for the hospitals.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s undesignated money that we can use for things that the hospitals just can’t normally [afford] to buy.”

Mike Holmes could only describe this as a ‘win-win-win’ situation.

“Somebody wins the house, somebody wins the furniture, and the hospitals win by the participation of the community,” he said.

A sneak peak of the luscious interior of the home built by Wastell Homes. All proceeds from @DreamIt_WinIt will go towards supporting @LHSCCanada, LHSC’s Children’s Hospital, and St. Joseph’s Health Care. #LdnOnt pic.twitter.com/vzoVFuor7c — 980 CFPL London News (@AM980News) October 19, 2019

Dream Lottery says it’s 50/50 sale has hit a quatre of a million dollars, and its ticket and calendar sales are busting out at a record pace.

The winner of the grand prize draw will be determined on Jan. 8, 2020.