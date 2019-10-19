Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Dream Lottery unveils luxury home in north London with Mike and Sherry Holmes as special guests

By Staff Global News
Posted October 19, 2019 4:36 pm
L-R: Sue and Doug Wastell (Wastell Homes, home builder), Mike and Sherry Holmes, Ron Mikula (LHSC), Sara Steers (Child's Health Foundation), Alfonso Campos Reales .
L-R: Sue and Doug Wastell (Wastell Homes, home builder), Mike and Sherry Holmes, Ron Mikula (LHSC), Sara Steers (Child's Health Foundation), Alfonso Campos Reales . St. Joseph's Health Care Foundation / Submitted

A steady string of people lined up outside 2397 Meadowlands Way on Saturday afternoon to catch a glimpse of a lucky winner’s potential new home.

Dream Lottery opened the doors to another luxury home in north London that’s worth over $1.62 million in hopes of encouraging visitors to test out their luck and buy a lottery ticket that could offer them the keys to the house.

Story continues below advertisement

Alongside visitors, two well-known Canadian contractors and TV personalities, Mike Holmes and daughter Sherry Holmes, also toured the French country farmhouse-style home.

“Oh, it’s a stunning home,” Sherry told 980 CFPL. “I would love to participate and win this home!”

Sherry Holmes has made numerous appearances and co-hosted several home-building shows, including Roof it Right, Holmes + Holmes, and Home to Win.

READ MORE: Spring 2019 Dream Lottery winners announced

Her father, Mike, is the executive producer and host of ReTooled, and is an internationally well-respected contractor.

“I like that the workout room is a part of the room,” Mike Holmes tells 980 CFPL. “I think it’s family-oriented to work out together… It’s a healthy home.”

All proceeds for the Dream Lottery will go towards supporting the London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC), the LHSC’s Children’s Hospital, and St. Joseph’s Health Care Foundation.

Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation Mighty Millions Lottery update
Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation Mighty Millions Lottery update

Sara Steers is with the Child’s Health Foundation, and she says Dream Lottery plays a massive role in sustaining London’s health care system.

“At Children’s Hospital, 90 per cent of the new equipment is supported by our community funds that we raise,” she says, “and [the hospital] needs a couple million [dollars] every year.”

READ MORE: Second Dream Lottery grand prize home unveiled in London

Ron Mikula, the chair of the board at the LHSC, tells 980 CFPL the lottery has always provided great care and extras for the hospitals.

Story continues below advertisement
“It’s undesignated money that we can use for things that the hospitals just can’t normally [afford] to buy.”

Mike Holmes could only describe this as a ‘win-win-win’ situation.

“Somebody wins the house, somebody wins the furniture, and the hospitals win by the participation of the community,” he said.

Dream Lottery says it’s 50/50 sale has hit a quatre of a million dollars, and its ticket and calendar sales are busting out at a record pace.

The winner of the grand prize draw will be determined on Jan. 8, 2020.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
LondonLondon OntarioWinnerDream HomeprizeMike HolmesDream LotteryDream Home Lotteryluxury homeSherry Holmesdream home winnerlondon dream home
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.