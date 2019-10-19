Junior hockey: Rockets to visit Blazers, Vees to host Centennial Cup

Send this page to someone via email

A round-up of results from junior hockey teams in the Okanagan.

Kelowna at Kamloops

The Kelowna Rockets and Kamloops Blazers will tangle on Saturday night for the third time this season. Game time at the Sandman Centre is 7 p.m.

So far, Kamloops (7-4-0-0) is perfect against Kelowna (6-3-1-0) this season, having won both meetings; 3-2 in overtime on Sept. 27, and 5-2 on Oct. 12.

Factor in pre-season stats, though, and the Blazers are 5-0 against the Rockets since September. Though the pre-season games were meaningless, Kamloops still beat Kelowna by scores of 5-3, 6-1 and 3-2 (shootout).

Rare Friday off, but 6 of our players stayed busy at South Kelowna Elementary today ✏🥅🚀🐉🏒✏🍎 #CommunityFirst #SchoolSeason #Kelowna pic.twitter.com/N8UnP6uFGZ — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) October 18, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

The common thread for those five games, apart from the scores, is that the Blazers outshot the Rockets every time: 43-31, 42-14 and 34-28 in pre-season, plus 32-20 and 47-28 in the regular season.

The Blazers enter Saturday’s match riding a four-game winning streak, including a 6-0 dismantling of Vancouver on Friday night in Kamloops.

In that game, the Blazers went 4-for-8 on the power play, with centre Zane Franklin notching a hat trick and an assist. Martin Lang had a three-point night with a goal and two assists, while Quinn Schmiemann and Logan Stankoven each had a goal and an assist.

Saturday AM plans?

Pour yourself a ☕️ Put your feet ⤴️

And WATCH 👀 these highlights! 🎥 https://t.co/stesHa46XO pic.twitter.com/kzhyC66od9 — Kamloops Blazers (@blazerhockey) October 19, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

Dylan Garand stopped all 23 shots he faced for the shutout, as the Blazers improved to 7-3 in their past 10 games.

Meanwhile, Kelowna is 6-3-1-0 in its past 10 games. The Rockets are 2-2-1-0 in road games, while the Blazers are 5-2 at home.

Both teams are 3-0 when leading after the first period and 5-0 when leading after the second. When trailing after the first period, Kelowna is 2-2, while Kamloops is 1-3. When trailing after the second period, Kelowna is 1-2 while Kamloops is 0-3.

1:41 Crews begin flipping Mosaic Stadium for NHL Heritage Classic Crews begin flipping Mosaic Stadium for NHL Heritage Classic

The Penticton Vees will host the Centennial Cup in 2021.

On Friday, the team announced that Penticton was awarded the rights to host the national championship tournament for junior A hockey. The event will take place at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

The Vees say this marks the first time the city will host the annual tournament. Teams have been vying for the cup since 1971.

In case you missed it last night, we announced that Penticton will be hosting the 2021 Centennial Cup!#BCHL https://t.co/DtQE5QA0bV — Penticton Vees (@PentictonVees) October 19, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

The tournament was rebranded the Royal Bank Cup from 1996 to 2018, but went back to its roots this season.

“With our organization about to celebrate its 60th anniversary of junior A hockey, we are very appreciative to have been awarded the 2021 Centennial Cup,” said Vees president, GM and head coach Fred Harbinson.

“It is our mandate to raise the standard of this tremendous event both on and off the ice. The next 20 months will be extremely memorable for all Vees fans young and old.”

Penticton has won the tournament twice, in 1986 in Cole Harbour, N.S., and 2012 in Humboldt, Sask.

Penticton also played in the tournament in 1985 in Orillia, Ont., finishing second; 2015 in Portage la Prairie, Man., losing 2-1 in overtime in the semifinals; and 2017 in Cobourg, Ont., losing 3-1 in the semifinals.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s an honour to have Penticton announced as the host community for this great Canadian Junior A national hockey championship,” said Penticton mayor John Vassilaki.

“The tradition of hockey in Penticton needs no introduction; our local team and facilities are some of the best you’ll find anywhere, as is our love for the game and status as world champions.”

Vernon 2, Penticton 1 (OT)

At Penticton, Reilly Herbst stopped 39 of 40 shots for Vernon, and Christian Felton scored the winner in overtime, as the Vipers knocked off the Vees on Friday night.

Brett Fudger, who opened the scoring midway through the first, also scored for Vernon (7-6-0-0), which led for most of the game until Alex DiPaolo socred midway through the third for Penticton (11-2-1-0).

Story continues below advertisement

Matt Kowalski had two assists for the Vipers, who out outshot 40-27. Yaniv Perets stopped 25 shots for the Vees. Notably, Penticton outshot Vernon 21-9 in the second period.

Vernon was 1-for-2 on the power play while the Vees were 0-for-5.

West Kelowna 2, Salmon Arm 1

At West Kelowna, Brock Baier stopped 37 shots as the Warriors held off the Silverbacks.

Andrew Viggars, at 12:42 of the first period, and Max Bulawka, at 1:02 of the third, scored for West Kelowna (4-9-3-1).

Domenic Garozzo, at 3:33 of the third, replied for Salmon Arm (11-3-1-0), which received a 22-save effort from Dylan Kruss. The Silverbacks outshot the Warriors 38-24.

Stellar goal tending from Brock Baier in the third propelled the Warriors to another victory, this time at home. Warriors look ahead to the Merritt Centennials tomorrow night. RECAP: https://t.co/BlIq1jVYh0 📸: @tamiquanphotos #BCHL pic.twitter.com/cQsAUIOoNr — West Kelowna Warriors (@BCHLWarriors) October 19, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

West Kelowna was 1-for-4 on the power play while Salmon Arm was 0-for-3.

In BCHL standings, Penticton and Salmon Arm are tied for the league lead, each with 23 points, though the Silverbacks have played one more game than the Vees. Cowichan Valley (10-5-1-1) is third overall with 22 points, with Coquitlam (10-3-0-0) in fourth with 20 points. Three teams are tied at 19 points, including Trail (9-5-1-0).

For Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, Penticton will host Nanaimo (9-4-0-1), Trail visits Vernon and West Kelowna hosts Merritt (2-10-0-0).

2:10 Canucks’ set to start 50th season Canucks’ set to start 50th season

Friday’s results

Fernie 7, Summerland 0

Kelowna 2, Osoyoos 1

Chase 5, Kamloops 1

Sicamous 5, Princeton 0

Spokane 2, North Okanagan 0

Saturday’s games

Summerland at Kimberley, 6 p.m.

100 Mile House at Kelowna, 7 p.m.

Chase at Revelstoke, 7 p.m.

Castlegar at Grand Forks, 7 p.m.

Spokane at Osoyoos, 7:35 p.m.