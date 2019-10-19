WHL Roundup: Friday, October 18, 2019

Send this page to someone via email

KAMLOOPS, B.C. – Dylan Garand stopped all 23 shots he faced as the Kamloops Blazers blanked the Vancouver Giants 6-0 on Friday in Western Hockey League action.

Zane Franklin had a hat trick to lead Kamloops (7-4-0), while Logan Stankoven, Quinn Schmiemann and Martin Lang also scored.

David Tendeck turned aside 24 shots for Vancouver (6-6-0).

The Blazers were 4 for 8 on the power play and the Giants could not score on their six man advantages.

HITMEN 7 WARRIORS 3

CALGARY — Orca Wiesblatt and Carson Focht had two goals apiece as the Hitmen dumped Moose Jaw.

Jonas Peterek, Sean Tschigerl and Mark Kastelic rounded out the attack for Calgary (5-2-1).

Ryder Korczak scored twice for the Warriors (5-5-0) and Jadon Joseph added a goal.

—

HURRICANES 2 PATS 1

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Calen Addison’s power-play goal at the 6:40 mark of the first period was the eventual winner as the Hurricanes held off Regina.

Jett Jones also scored for Lethbridge (6-4-1).

Zach Wytinck replied for the Pats (1-10-0).

—

OIL KINGS 5 REBELS 1

RED DEER, Alta. — Jalen Luypen put away the winner at the midway point of the first period as Edmonton skated past the Rebels.

Riley Sawchuk, Josh Williams, Vladimir Alistrov and Matthew Robertson chipped in for the Oil Kings (8-1-3).

Chase Leslie responded for the Rebels (4-6-0).

—

COUGARS 2 CHIEFS 1

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Tyson Upper racked up the game-winning goal as the Cougars beat Spokane.

Matej Toman also scored for Prince George (3-5-1).

Erik Atchison scored for the Chiefs (4-4-1).

—

ROYALS 4 BRONCOS 0

VICTORIA — Brock Gould’s 23-save performance helped the Royals shut out Swift Current.

Tarun Fizer, Phillip Schultz, Sean Gulka and Brandon Cutler supplied the offence for Victoria (3-4-1).

Isaac Poulter stopped 36 shots for the Broncos (2-6-2).

—

WHEAT KINGS 3 THUNDERBIRDS 2 (OT)

KENT, Wash. — Cole Reinhardt scored his second goal of the night in overtime as Brandon edged Seattle.

Lynden McCallum had a goal in regulation time for the Wheat Kings (4-6-0).

Matthew Wedman had both goals for the Thunderbirds (2-4-2).

—

SILVERTIPS 5 AMERICANS 1

EVERETT, Wash. — Bryce Kindopp struck twice as the Silvertips subdued Tri-City.

Michal Gut, Dawson Butt and Gage Goncalves also scored for Everett (7-3-0).

Sasha Mutala was the lone scorer for the Americans (5-4-0).

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 18, 2019.