OHL Roundup: Friday, October 18, 2019

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

KITCHENER, Ont. – Vladislav Kolyachonok scored two minutes into overtime as the Flint Firebirds edged the Kitchener Rangers 4-3 on Friday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Riley McCourt, Brennan Othmann and Evan Vierling also scored for the Firebirds (6-3-0), while Anthony Popovich made 27 saves for the win.

Jonathan Yantsis had a pair of goals for Kitchener (5-1-4) and Ville Ottavainen added a single.

Jacob Ingham stopped 35 shots for the Rangers.

Flint went 1 for 5 on the power play and Kitchener was 1 for 2 with the man advantage.

BULLDOGS 4 FRONTENACS 2

KINGSTON, Ont. — Arthur Kaliyev scored twice as Hamilton doubled the Frontenacs.

Story continues below advertisement

Liam Van Loon’s power-play goal late in the first period was the eventual winner for the Bulldogs (5-6-0) and Isaac Nurse also scored.

Lucas Peric and Zayde Wisdom replied for Kingston (1-6-3).

—

PETES 3 67’S 1

OTTAWA — Cameron Butler’s goal early in the second period was the eventual winner as Peterborough downed the 67’s.

Liam Kirk and Max Grondin also scored for the Petes (8-3-0).

Austen Keating was the lone scorer for Ottawa (6-4-0).

—

STEELHEADS 3 ICEDOGS 2

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Thomas Harley’s power-play goal 3:49 into the third was the winner as the Steelheads slipped past Niagara.

Richard Whittaker and Keean Washkurak had the other goals for Mississauga (3-6-0).

Akil Thomas and Philip Tomasino scored for the IceDogs (3-5-3).

—

WOLVES 4 COLTS 2

SUDBURY, Ont. — Quinton Byfield struck twice as the Wolves downed Barrie.

Story continues below advertisement

Kosta Manikis knocked in the game-winning power-play goal for Sudbury (7-4-0) at 9:30 of the third period. Shane Bulitka also scored for the Wolves.

Tyler Tucker and Tyson Foerster scored for the Colts (5-4-1).

—

SPIRIT 9 BATTALION 1

SAGINAW, Mich. — Nicholas Porco had a pair of goals as the Spirit marched past North Bay.

Davis Codd had the eventual winner for Saginaw (7-4-1), while Blade Jenkins, Cole Coskey, Ethan Cardwell, Cole Perfetti, DJ Busdeker and Mason Millman rounded out the attack.

Luke Moncada scored for the Battalion (3-7-0).

—

STORM 7 OTTERS 5

GUELPH, Ont. — Cam Hillis had a hat trick, including the winner, as the Storm bested Erie.

Pavel Gogolev had a pair of goals for Guelph (3-3-2), while Matthew Papais and Ty Collins also scored.

Brendan Sellan, Chad Yetman, Jamie Drysdale, Daniel D’Amato and Maxim Golod supplied the offence for the Otters (6-5-0).

—

Story continues below advertisement

SPITFIRES 4 KNIGHTS 2

LONDON, Ont. — Tyler Angle scored twice as Windsor dispatched the Knights.

Jean-Luc Foudy had the winner at the 13:06 mark of the third period for the Spitfires (7-3-1) and Cole Purboo added a single.

Jonathan Gruden and Liam Foudy scored for the Knights (3-4-1).

—

STING 9 GENERALS 5

OSHAWA, Ont. — Sean Josling had a hat trick as Sarnia upset the Generals.

Jamieson Rees scored twice for the Sting (2-7-0) and Ryan Roth had the winner. Eric Hjorth, Joseph Mack and Theo Hill also scored.

Brett Neumann led Oshawa (9-1-0) with a hat trick as Dawson McKinney and Ty Tullio had goals as well.

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 18, 2019.

View link »