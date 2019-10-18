Menu

Canada

Dashcam video: Deer dodges traffic on busy road in Kelowna

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted October 18, 2019 9:15 pm
Updated October 18, 2019 9:23 pm
Deer dodges traffic on busy road in Kelowna
Dashcam video captured a deer avoiding traffic along a busy street in Kelowna. The incident occurred at the busy intersection of Richter Street and Harvey Avenue, which also doubles as Highway 97.

Dashcam video captured a deer dodging traffic along a busy street in Kelowna.

The incident occurred at the busy intersection of Richter Street and Harvey Avenue, which also doubles as Highway 97.

The deer wound up using a crosswalk, as it ventured south along Richter, crossing Harvey. However, it did so while traffic along Harvey had the green light.

READ MORE: Deer crashes through NY hair salon window, scatters customers

Some vehicles came close to hitting the deer, including a white SUV that came to a stop, with its headlights brightly illuminating the animal.

The deer wound up crossing Harvey and onto a Petro-Canada gas station before it ran out of sight.

Ohio police officer rescues fawn after it takes a tumble into a swimming pool
Ohio police officer rescues fawn after it takes a tumble into a swimming pool
TAGS
KelownaOkanagancentral okanaganHighway 97HighwayDeerHarvey Avenue
