Dashcam video: Deer dodges traffic on busy road in Kelowna

Dashcam video captured a deer dodging traffic along a busy street in Kelowna.

The incident occurred at the busy intersection of Richter Street and Harvey Avenue, which also doubles as Highway 97.

The deer wound up using a crosswalk, as it ventured south along Richter, crossing Harvey. However, it did so while traffic along Harvey had the green light.

Some vehicles came close to hitting the deer, including a white SUV that came to a stop, with its headlights brightly illuminating the animal.

The deer wound up crossing Harvey and onto a Petro-Canada gas station before it ran out of sight.

