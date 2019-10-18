Menu

Langley RCMP investigating hit-and-run that left 12-year-old boy with devastating injuries

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 18, 2019 3:52 pm
Updated October 18, 2019 4:23 pm
Father of 12-year-old hit by alleged drunk driver speaks to Global News.
The father of a 12-year-old boy who was sent to hospital after being hit by an allegedly drunk driver is speaking to Global News. Jill Bennett reports.

Langley RCMP are returning to the scene of a hit-and-run that left a 12-year-old boy with devastating injuries.

The collision happened Sept. 13 in the 4900-block of 232nd Street, around 3:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Father of 12-year-old boy struck by alleged drunk driver in Langley speaks out

The 29-year-old driver fled the scene and was arrested just minutes later, while a 19-year-old passenger was also arrested for allegedly trying to hide the vehicle, according to RCMP. Police suspect alcohol was involved.

On Friday, officers with the detachment’s collision investigation team as well as school liaisons and patrol officers planned to fan out looking for more witnesses.

Boy fighting for his life after being struck by a car in Langley
Boy fighting for his life after being struck by a car in Langley

Investigators are hoping to speak with anyone who saw the collision, or the blue 2017 Nissan pathfinder involved.

Police were planning to be in the area between 3 p.m. and 3:40 p.m. on Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: 12-year-old boy in critical condition after being hit by suspected drunk driver in Langley

The victim’s father says 12-year-old Jesse was walking home from school when he was hit.

The crash left the boy with his jaw broken on both sides, most of his facial bones broken, a broken arm and broken bones in his back.

He has also suffered vision loss and paralysis.

