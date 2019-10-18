Langley RCMP investigating hit-and-run that left 12-year-old boy with devastating injuries

Send this page to someone via email

Langley RCMP are returning to the scene of a hit-and-run that left a 12-year-old boy with devastating injuries.

The collision happened Sept. 13 in the 4900-block of 232nd Street, around 3:30 p.m.

The 29-year-old driver fled the scene and was arrested just minutes later, while a 19-year-old passenger was also arrested for allegedly trying to hide the vehicle, according to RCMP. Police suspect alcohol was involved.

On Friday, officers with the detachment’s collision investigation team as well as school liaisons and patrol officers planned to fan out looking for more witnesses.

Investigators are hoping to speak with anyone who saw the collision, or the blue 2017 Nissan pathfinder involved.

Police were planning to be in the area between 3 p.m. and 3:40 p.m. on Friday.

The victim’s father says 12-year-old Jesse was walking home from school when he was hit.

The crash left the boy with his jaw broken on both sides, most of his facial bones broken, a broken arm and broken bones in his back.

He has also suffered vision loss and paralysis.