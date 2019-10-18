Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

3 arrested after Guelph police seize $2K in illegal drugs

By Matt Carty CJOY
Posted October 18, 2019 3:50 pm
Guelph police say three people are facing charges after officers seized $2,000 in drugs, including purple fentanyl.
Guelph police say three people are facing charges after officers seized $2,000 in drugs, including purple fentanyl. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say three people are facing charges after officers found $2,000 worth of drugs in a home on Friday morning.

According to a news release, an investigation into fentanyl trafficking began back in September and it led to a search warrant being executed at an address in the city’s east end.

READ MORE: Guelph police seize $13K in drugs during traffic stop

Police didn’t say where exactly the warrant was carried out but that three people were arrested and a number of drugs and stolen property were seized.

The drugs found include purple fentanyl, crystal meth, heroin and prescription pills, police said.

A 24-year-old woman was charged with several drug-related offences, along with two 48-year-old men. They were not identified by Guelph police.

Story continues below advertisement
Body cameras show triple fentanyl overdose and naloxone rescue
Body cameras show triple fentanyl overdose and naloxone rescue

Police said the woman and one of the men were wanted on other matters and both were held in custody for a bail hearing.

READ MORE: Kitchener man arrested after Guelph police watch alleged drug deal

The other man was released on a promise to appear for a court date.

Guelph police didn’t say what started the investigation in the first place but acknowledged that there was assistance from the community.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
FentanylGuelphGuelph PoliceFentanyl TraffickingGuelph police traffickingGuelph fentanyl traffickingGuelph police search warrantGuelph drug bust
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.