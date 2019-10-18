3 arrested after Guelph police seize $2K in illegal drugs

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say three people are facing charges after officers found $2,000 worth of drugs in a home on Friday morning.

According to a news release, an investigation into fentanyl trafficking began back in September and it led to a search warrant being executed at an address in the city’s east end.

Police didn’t say where exactly the warrant was carried out but that three people were arrested and a number of drugs and stolen property were seized.

The drugs found include purple fentanyl, crystal meth, heroin and prescription pills, police said.

A 24-year-old woman was charged with several drug-related offences, along with two 48-year-old men. They were not identified by Guelph police.

Police said the woman and one of the men were wanted on other matters and both were held in custody for a bail hearing.

The other man was released on a promise to appear for a court date.

Guelph police didn’t say what started the investigation in the first place but acknowledged that there was assistance from the community.

Early Morning Drug Warrant Executed; 3 People Arrested. https://t.co/BqMCViyCwD — Guelph Police (@gpsmedia) October 18, 2019