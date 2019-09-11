Guelph police seize $13K in drugs during traffic stop

Guelph police say two people are facing charges after officers reportedly found more than $13,000 in drugs during a traffic stop in the city’s west end on Tuesday.

According to a news release, investigators were attempting to arrest a wanted woman at around 2 p.m. when they pulled over a vehicle in the area of Inkerman and Alma streets.

The woman was taken into custody by the high-enforcement action team (HEAT) and drug unit as a result of an arrest warrant, police said.

While searching the vehicle, police said officers found crystal meth, cocaine, crack cocaine, oxycodone, Percocet, Tylenol 3 and cannabis.

Three knives and $1,200 in cash were also reportedly seized.

A 30-year-old Guelph woman and a 33-year-old Guelph man were charged with several drug-related offences, including three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Both have been held in custody pending a bail hearing.

