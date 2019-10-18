Menu

Canada

Hamilton police arrest 38-year-old suspected of robbing bank on Rymal Road

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 18, 2019 2:07 pm
Hamilton police say they have arrested a 38-year-old man in connection to a bank robbery on Rymal Road.
Hamilton police say they have arrested a 38-year-old man in connection to a bank robbery on Rymal Road. Hamilton police

A man alleged to have robbed a Royal Bank on Rymal Road East in early September has been arrested, according to Hamilton police.

A 38-year-old Hamilton man was picked up on Thursday and appeared in court on Friday facing charges of robbery and disguise with intent for a holdup on Sept. 10 shortly before 2 p.m. at 545 Rymal Rd. E., say investigators.

Detectives say the suspect entered the RBC and handed the teller a note, and said he was armed.

READ MORE: Hamilton police release photo of bank robbery suspect

The suspect was identified thanks to several tips from the public, say police.

The investigation is ongoing.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
