Hamilton police arrest 38-year-old suspected of robbing bank on Rymal Road

A man alleged to have robbed a Royal Bank on Rymal Road East in early September has been arrested, according to Hamilton police.
A 38-year-old Hamilton man was picked up on Thursday and appeared in court on Friday facing charges of robbery and disguise with intent for a holdup on Sept. 10 shortly before 2 p.m. at 545 Rymal Rd. E., say investigators.
Detectives say the suspect entered the RBC and handed the teller a note, and said he was armed.
The suspect was identified thanks to several tips from the public, say police.
The investigation is ongoing.
