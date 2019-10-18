Menu

Crime

Teen boys, 13 and 14, charged with manslaughter in Winnipeg’s 31st homicide

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 18, 2019 12:52 pm
Updated October 18, 2019 1:27 pm
Police are seen blocking off the Main Street underpass. .
Police are seen blocking off the Main Street underpass. . Global News / Malika Karim

Two young teenage boys have been arrested in connection with Winnipeg’s 31st homicide.

The two suspects, 13 and 14, have been detained and each charged with one count of manslaughter in the Oct. 16 death of Neilson Catcheway, 40.

Const. Rob Carver said Thursday that Catcheway was assaulted during a robbery and left on the roadway on Main Street between Higgins Avenue and Sutherland Avenue, and in a separate incident, the man was struck by a vehicle.

READ MORE: Man found dead on Main Street Winnipeg’s 31st homicide of 2019

Carver said the age of the suspects, both of whom were known to police, was “absolutely shocking”.

“What were they doing out at midnight when they were 13 and 14? That’s a question for sure. That’s a question for us as a city, as a society. Why were they out?”

Police said they’re still asking for the driver of the vehicle to come forward and speak to investigators.

“Do you really want investigators knocking at your door at 2:00 in the morning and taking you into custody? That’s where this would start,” said Carver.

“I’d rather just come and deal with it, but not everyone acts rationally. We’re going to find out who the driver is and then we’re going to locate the driver.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6058 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

