SIU discontinues investigation involving man in police standoff in Orillia

Ontario’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit, has discontinued an investigation into a 30-year-old man’s self-inflicted injury after he was involved in a standoff with OPP officers in Orillia in July.

At about 7 a.m. on July 20, the 30-year-old man’s family members had concerns regarding his well-being and contacted police, according to the SIU.

Using the man’s cellphone, the OPP tracked him to Concession Road D and E off of Highway 169, the SIU says.

The man was inside his pickup truck with a large knife when officers tried to communicate with him to get him out of the vehicle, but he refused, the SIU adds.

At about 10 a.m., officers became concerned for the man’s health and made the decision to remove him from the truck, according to the SIU.

After breaking a door window, an officer observed the man slumped over, bleeding from a large gash to the left side of his neck, the SIU says.

The man was removed from the truck, treated at the scene by paramedics and rushed to the hospital, the SIU adds.

“Acting in pursuit of their foremost duty to protect and preserve life, it is apparent that the officers conducted themselves with due care and regard for the man’s well-being, negotiating patiently with him for a peaceful resolution,” Joseph Maritno, the SIU’s interim director, said in a statement.

Martino said the police interventions that morning “might well have served to save the man’s life.”

“It is evident at this time that there is no question of any potential criminal liability on the part of the officers in connection with the man’s self-inflicted serious injury,” he finished.

