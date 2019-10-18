Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

SIU discontinues investigation involving man in police standoff in Orillia

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 18, 2019 1:10 pm
At about 7 a.m. on July 20, the 30-year-old man's family members had concerns regarding his well-being and contacted police, according to the SIU.
At about 7 a.m. on July 20, the 30-year-old man's family members had concerns regarding his well-being and contacted police, according to the SIU. Global News

Ontario’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit, has discontinued an investigation into a 30-year-old man’s self-inflicted injury after he was involved in a standoff with OPP officers in Orillia in July.

At about 7 a.m. on July 20, the 30-year-old man’s family members had concerns regarding his well-being and contacted police, according to the SIU.

Using the man’s cellphone, the OPP tracked him to Concession Road D and E off of Highway 169, the SIU says.

The man was inside his pickup truck with a large knife when officers tried to communicate with him to get him out of the vehicle, but he refused, the SIU adds.

READ MORE: ‘No reasonable grounds’ to charge officers after man injured in Barrie arrest: SIU

At about 10 a.m., officers became concerned for the man’s health and made the decision to remove him from the truck, according to the SIU.

Story continues below advertisement

After breaking a door window, an officer observed the man slumped over, bleeding from a large gash to the left side of his neck, the SIU says.

The man was removed from the truck, treated at the scene by paramedics and rushed to the hospital, the SIU adds.

READ MORE: Man’s body recovered from Lake Nipissing, SIU investigating

“Acting in pursuit of their foremost duty to protect and preserve life, it is apparent that the officers conducted themselves with due care and regard for the man’s well-being, negotiating patiently with him for a peaceful resolution,” Joseph Maritno, the SIU’s interim director, said in a statement.

Martino said the police interventions that morning “might well have served to save the man’s life.”

“It is evident at this time that there is no question of any potential criminal liability on the part of the officers in connection with the man’s self-inflicted serious injury,” he finished.

SIU investigating crash involving 13-year-old driver
SIU investigating crash involving 13-year-old driver
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
SIUSpecial Investigations UnitOrillia OPPOntario police watchdogOrillia CrimeOrillia newsOntario SIUOntario Special Investigations UnitOrillia standoffSIU Orillia
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.