Nova Scotia names committee members to advise on ecological forest management

Nova Scotia’s lands and forestry minister has appointed 14 people to an advisory committee on ecological forest management.

Those appointed by Iain Rankin represent environmental groups, industry, the Mi’kmaq and academia.

Rankin says the committee will help Nova Scotians understand the decisions made in managing the province’s forests.

The committee is to advise the minister on policies and priorities in line with recommendations of an independent review of forestry practices by University of Kings College president Bill Lahey that was released in August, 2018.

Lahey’s report says forest practices should be guided by a new paradigm called “ecological forestry” which treats forests “first and foremost” as ecosystems.

The report says the province should adopt a so-called triad model that sees some areas protected from all forestry; some that are dedicated to high-production forestry, including clearcutting; and others that are harvested with a “lighter touch” and limited clearcutting.