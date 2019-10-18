Man charged in alleged sexual assault involving 11-year-old girl in Whitby

Send this page to someone via email

WHITBY, Ont. – Durham Regional Police say a man has been charged with sexual assault after an alleged incident involving an 11-year-old girl.

Investigators say the girl reported being inappropriately touched by a man who passed her on the sidewalk in Whitby, Ont., on Thursday.

They say the girl was walking home at the time.

A suspect was arrested soon after, and police say the 35-year-old man is charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

They’re asking anyone with information to come forward.

Story continues below advertisement