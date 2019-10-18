Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Man charged in alleged sexual assault involving 11-year-old girl in Whitby

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 18, 2019 11:23 am
A Durham Regional Police Service cruiser.
A Durham Regional Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

WHITBY, Ont. – Durham Regional Police say a man has been charged with sexual assault after an alleged incident involving an 11-year-old girl.

Investigators say the girl reported being inappropriately touched by a man who passed her on the sidewalk in Whitby, Ont., on Thursday.

READ MORE: Teen camp counsellor charged in alleged sex assault of 6-year-old girl in Whitby

They say the girl was walking home at the time.

A suspect was arrested soon after, and police say the 35-year-old man is charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

They’re asking anyone with information to come forward.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
Sexual AssaultWhitbyDurham Regional Policesex assaultDurhamWhitby OntarioWhitby sexual assaultGirl sexually assaulted
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.