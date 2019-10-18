Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

Numerous road closures to be in place for Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted October 18, 2019 12:50 pm
Updated October 18, 2019 1:03 pm
Runners take part in the 2018 Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon.
Runners take part in the 2018 Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon. Global News/File

Numerous road closures will be in place in Toronto on Saturday and Sunday as an estimated 25,000 runners will descend on the city for the annual Scotiabank waterfront marathon.

Some closures will start to take effect at 11 a.m. Saturday and will be in place until Sunday at 8 p.m. Those include Bay Street from Dundas Street West to Queen Street West. Nearby Hagerman, Elizabeth, James and Albert streets will also be affected.

READ MORE: Lane reductions on eastern portion of Gardiner Expressway in effect until 2021

On Sunday, dozens of closures will take effect with the largest impacting sections of Lakeshore Boulevard from Mimico to The Beaches.

Closures can also be expected in the area bound by sections of Bloor and Harbord streets to the north, University Avenue and Bay Street to the East and Wellington and Front streets to the south and Bathurst Street to the west.

Story continues below advertisement

Additional closures will be in place on parts of Bayview Avenue and Queens Quay.

READ MORE: Westbound Gardiner Expressway Sherbourne-Jarvis off-ramp closing until spring for construction

For a full list of road closures, click here.

Numerous TTC diversions will also be in place as a result of the marathon, affecting bus and streetcar routes in the downtown core. For a full list, click here.

The main event is set to get underway at 8:45 a.m. Sunday.

Thousands take part in 2017 Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon
Thousands take part in 2017 Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
TorontoTrafficTTCToronto trafficScotiabank MarathonScotiabank Toronto Waterfront MarathonTTC diversionsScotiabank Waterfront MarathonToronto Road Cloures
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.