Numerous road closures to be in place for Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon

Send this page to someone via email

Numerous road closures will be in place in Toronto on Saturday and Sunday as an estimated 25,000 runners will descend on the city for the annual Scotiabank waterfront marathon.

Some closures will start to take effect at 11 a.m. Saturday and will be in place until Sunday at 8 p.m. Those include Bay Street from Dundas Street West to Queen Street West. Nearby Hagerman, Elizabeth, James and Albert streets will also be affected.

READ MORE: Lane reductions on eastern portion of Gardiner Expressway in effect until 2021

On Sunday, dozens of closures will take effect with the largest impacting sections of Lakeshore Boulevard from Mimico to The Beaches.

Closures can also be expected in the area bound by sections of Bloor and Harbord streets to the north, University Avenue and Bay Street to the East and Wellington and Front streets to the south and Bathurst Street to the west.

Story continues below advertisement

Additional closures will be in place on parts of Bayview Avenue and Queens Quay.

For a full list of road closures, click here.

Numerous TTC diversions will also be in place as a result of the marathon, affecting bus and streetcar routes in the downtown core. For a full list, click here.

The main event is set to get underway at 8:45 a.m. Sunday.

0:52 Thousands take part in 2017 Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon Thousands take part in 2017 Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon