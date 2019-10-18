Guelph police lay impaired driving charge following alleged hit-and-run

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say they have laid an impaired driving charge after a hit-and-run late Friday morning in the city’s south end.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Kortright and Ironwood roads at around 9:40 a.m. for reports of a two-vehicle collision.

A police spokesperson said the driver of one vehicle left the scene, but officers caught up a short distance away and made an arrest.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

We are investigating a hit and run at Kortright / Ironwood. One male under arrest for IMPAIRED DRIVING. — Guelph Police (@gpsmedia) October 18, 2019

Police are reminding the community to call 911 to report possible impaired drivers when it is safe to do so.

