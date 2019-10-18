Guelph police lay impaired driving charge following alleged hit-and-run

Guelph police say they have laid an impaired driving charge after a hit-and-run late Friday morning in the city’s south end.
Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Kortright and Ironwood roads at around 9:40 a.m. for reports of a two-vehicle collision.
A police spokesperson said the driver of one vehicle left the scene, but officers caught up a short distance away and made an arrest.
No injuries were reported in the incident.
Police are reminding the community to call 911 to report possible impaired drivers when it is safe to do so.
