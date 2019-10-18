Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Guelph police lay impaired driving charge following alleged hit-and-run

By Matt Carty CJOY
Posted October 18, 2019 12:07 pm
Guelph police say a motorist faces impaired driving charges after a crash on Friday morning.
Guelph police say a motorist faces impaired driving charges after a crash on Friday morning. File / Global News

Guelph police say they have laid an impaired driving charge after a hit-and-run late Friday morning in the city’s south end.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Kortright and Ironwood roads at around 9:40 a.m. for reports of a two-vehicle collision.

READ MORE: Guelph mom charged with impaired driving after child injured in crash, police say

A police spokesperson said the driver of one vehicle left the scene, but officers caught up a short distance away and made an arrest.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are reminding the community to call 911 to report possible impaired drivers when it is safe to do so.

Video shows alleged impaired driver refusing to leave drive-thru in Vaughan
Video shows alleged impaired driver refusing to leave drive-thru in Vaughan
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
CrimeImpaired DrivingGuelphHit and RunGuelph PoliceHit and Run CrashGuelph hit and runGuelph impaired drivingGuelph police impaired drivinghit and run impaired driving
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.