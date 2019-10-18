Menu

Hydro-Québec crews still at work after powerful storm leaves thousands in the dark

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted October 18, 2019 10:46 am
The powerful storm brought down trees in William Hurst Park in NDG.
The powerful storm brought down trees in William Hurst Park in NDG. Gloria Henriquez/Global News

Hydro-Québec workers are still on the ground Friday morning after an intense storm ripped through the southern half of the province.

The public utility estimates about 7,000 customers are still in the dark and the majority of power outages are in the Quebec City area.

“In the coming hours, 300 workers will be hard at work to restore service,” Hydro-Québec said.

READ MORE: Heavy rain, strong winds lead to power outages in Montreal

A torrential downpour and strong winds downed trees and knocked down power lines Thursday in parts of Quebec, including Montreal. Gusts of wind caused several tree branches to fall, which damaged Hydro-Québec’s electricity grid.

At the height of the fall storm, Hydro-Québec said about 140,000 were without power.

The heavy rain also led to wet roads and localized flooding in some areas, making for a tough commute home. Quebec provincial police were forced to close some roads due to weather conditions.

Environment Canada said about 60 millimetres of rain fell on Montreal.

Blustery, wet weather downs trees and power lines across Montreal
TAGS
Environment CanadaMontreal weatherHydro-QuebecRainfall WarningQuebec Weatherquebec stormQuebec Power Outages
