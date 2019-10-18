Brampton man charged with first degree murder in Oakville stabbing: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Oakville have arrested a 23-year-old man from Brampton and charged him with first-degree murder in connection with the stabbing death of 91-year-old Edmund Ferrari.

Ferrari was found dead by Halton Regional Police on the afternoon of Saturday, Aug. 24 after a call about a man lying on a sidewalk near a retirement residence at Allan and Church streets, just north of Lake Shore Road East.

The death was eventually ruled suspicious by investigators after they discovered the victim had suffered stab wounds to his chest.

“It is unimaginable to me that someone lives for more than 90 years and then meets such a violent end as did Mr. Ferrari on a Saturday afternoon while out for a walk in the safe, beautiful town of Oakville,” Halton Regional Police Chief Stephen Tanner said in media conference at Halton Regional Police headquarters on Friday to reveal the arrest.

Supt. Kevin Maher said the investigation was assisted by police services in Toronto and Durham regions, and that the accused was actually already in custody at a detention centre in Toronto for “unrelated” charges.

23-year-old Dazel Henry from Brampton is being charged with the murder.

Maher said tips from the public, including videos, were instrumental in identifying Henry as a suspect.

Maher confirmed that Henry is also facing charges in Toronto. He was arrested by Toronto police in September in connection with the “unprovoked” stabbing of a woman on the afternoon of Aug. 28 in Scarborough.

“At this point we do not have a defined motive in this matter. And that remains part of the ongoing investigation,” said Maher.

Chief Tanner said the victim had no criminal history and appears to simply be “a 91 year old gentleman living peacefully in the community.”

“This appears to be in the absence of any other motive,” said Tanner, “But as Superintendent Maher alluded to, which may come out in the future of this investigation, appears to be totally random and no reason for the altercation to take place.”

Henry appeared in a Milton Court on Friday morning and has been remanded in custody with another court appearance set for Oct. 24.

