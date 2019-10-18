Man, 81, killed in wrong-way crash on Hwy. 10

Send this page to someone via email

An 81-year-old man is dead after a head-on crash on Highway 10 near Sherbrooke late Thursday night.

The Sûreté du Québec said the man was driving west toward the Waterloo area, however his vehicle was reportedly in the eastbound lanes of the highway.

The crash occurred minutes later near Shefford in the Montérégie region when the man’s vehicle struck another vehicle, according to police.

Police said the man was likely suffering from a health problem or was perhaps distracted behind the wheel.

Two women in the other vehicle suffered minor injuries, according to the SQ.

A section of Highway 10 was closed to traffic for a few hours. It reopened around 3 a.m. Friday.

An investigation is underway.

— With files from the Canadian Press