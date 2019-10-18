Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

Man, 81, killed in wrong-way crash on Hwy. 10

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted October 18, 2019 9:08 am
Quebec police are investigating after a man was killed in a head-on collision with another vehicle while travelling the wrong way on Highway 10.
Quebec police are investigating after a man was killed in a head-on collision with another vehicle while travelling the wrong way on Highway 10. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

An 81-year-old man is dead after a head-on crash on Highway 10 near Sherbrooke late Thursday night.

The Sûreté du Québec said the man was driving west toward the Waterloo area, however his vehicle was reportedly in the eastbound lanes of the highway.

The crash occurred minutes later near Shefford in the Montérégie region when the man’s vehicle struck another vehicle, according to police.

READ MORE: Sûreté du Québec investigating after fatal shooting in Terrebonne

Police said the man was likely suffering from a health problem or was perhaps distracted behind the wheel.

Two women in the other vehicle suffered minor injuries, according to the SQ.

A section of Highway 10 was closed to traffic for a few hours. It reopened around 3 a.m. Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

An investigation is underway.

With files from the Canadian Press

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Sureté du QuébecSQQuebec provincial policeHighway 10eastern townshipsHighway 10 crashHighway 10 trafficHwy 10Hwy 10 trafficEastern Townships crashHwy 10 crashQuebec driver killedShefford crash
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.