Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Suspect wanted for stabbing in Hamilton’s west-end arrested: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 18, 2019 9:01 am
Police believe two men in their 20s are responsible for a stabbing in Hamilton's west end on Oct. 5.
Police believe two men in their 20s are responsible for a stabbing in Hamilton's west end on Oct. 5. Hamilton Police Service

Police say they’ve arrested one of two “armed and dangerous” suspects believed to be responsible for a stabbing at a bar in Hamilton’s west end on in early October.

Investigators say Fuhill Badei turned himself in at the Hamilton Police Mountain Station on Thursday. He was wanted for several firearms-related offences and assault.

He made his first court appearance at the John Sopinka Courthouse later in the day.

Badei is one of two men who allegedly brandished both a knife and a handgun and stabbed another man at the West Lounge Café at 807 Main St. W., on Oct.5, according to detectives.

READ MORE: Police ‘unconditionally’ release two suspects in fatal Hamilton high school stabbing

20-year-old Joseph Barham-Ferguson remains outstanding. He’s considered armed and dangerous and if observed police are advising not to approach but to call 911 immediately.

Story continues below advertisement

Barham-Ferguson is also facing charges of aggravated assault and failure to comply with a youth sentence.

Police are asking the public to call 911 if the suspect is spotted, and anyone with information can reach out to police at 905-546-3817.

Hamilton police say they have ‘expectation’ witnesses will come forward
Hamilton police say they have ‘expectation’ witnesses will come forward
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
CrimeHamiltonHamilton PoliceHamilton CrimeHamilton stabbingWestdalefuhill badeihamilton west endjoseph barham-fergusonstabbing west end hamiltonwest lounge cafewest lounge cafe stabbing
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.