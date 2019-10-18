Suspect wanted for stabbing in Hamilton’s west-end arrested: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police say they’ve arrested one of two “armed and dangerous” suspects believed to be responsible for a stabbing at a bar in Hamilton’s west end on in early October.

Investigators say Fuhill Badei turned himself in at the Hamilton Police Mountain Station on Thursday. He was wanted for several firearms-related offences and assault.

He made his first court appearance at the John Sopinka Courthouse later in the day.

Badei is one of two men who allegedly brandished both a knife and a handgun and stabbed another man at the West Lounge Café at 807 Main St. W., on Oct.5, according to detectives.

20-year-old Joseph Barham-Ferguson remains outstanding. He’s considered armed and dangerous and if observed police are advising not to approach but to call 911 immediately.

Barham-Ferguson is also facing charges of aggravated assault and failure to comply with a youth sentence.

Police are asking the public to call 911 if the suspect is spotted, and anyone with information can reach out to police at 905-546-3817.

