Decision Canada 2019

Politics

Scheer returns to Quebec while Greens and NDP go head-to-head on West Coast

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 18, 2019 6:11 am
Quebec is a key election battleground
WATCH: Quebec is a key election battleground

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer returns to Quebec today, a province he just left, to campaign alongside the candidate hoping to knock People’s Party Leader Maxime Bernier out of the House of Commons.

Scheer starts the day in Fredericton but plans to hit Beauce, outside Quebec City, with Conservative candidate Richard Lehoux before moving on to a rally in Drummondville.

READ MORE: Should party with most seats get first crack at forming government? Here’s how minorities work

Bernier, who just barely lost the Conservative leadership to Scheer before quitting and starting his own party, will make his first public appearance outside his home riding in days, at an afternoon news conference in Quebec City.

The Greens and the New Democrats have similar head-to-head schedules: both Green Leader Elizabeth May and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh are barnstorming ridings on Vancouver Island, where the NDP has been dominant but the Greens have two seats and are looking for more.

READ MORE: Trudeau dodges question of Liberal-NDP coalition while Scheer rallies against

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau has just spent two days in Quebec, from Montreal to Sherbrooke to Trois-Rivieres and back, and now is turning his attention to ridings outside Toronto.

He has stops scheduled in the suburbs of Whitby and Vaughan, and in Barrie and Orillia, smaller cities in Toronto’s outer orbit.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
Justin TrudeauFederal ElectionFederal election 2019Andrew Scheercanada electionDecision CanadaJagmeet Singhcanada election 2019Elections CanadaElection CanadaElizabeth MayMaxime Bernier
