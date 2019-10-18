Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Live in the Okanagan: Shake off the thanksgiving turkey to these great shows

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted October 18, 2019 2:05 pm
Live in the Okanagan: Warm up from the cold to these great live shows
Curb that Thanksgiving turkey hangover, ditch the leftovers and pencil these great shows in your calendar.

Curb that Thanksgiving turkey hangover, ditch the leftovers and pencil these great shows in your calendar.

Need a little more information about a particular show? Click on the hyperlink over the venue to be directed to the Facebook event page.

Salmon Arm

Sunday, Oct. 20 

Related News

Diemm Trio and Oliver Swain at First United Salmon Arm

  • Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Enderby

Saturday, Oct. 19

Origami Army at The Small Axe Bistro 

  • Scheduled at 8 p.m.

Armstrong

Friday, Oct. 18 

Jenny Banai at The Wild Oak

Story continues below advertisement
  • Scheduled 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Aaron Halliday at the Armstrong Royal Canadian Legion 

  • Scheduled 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Vernon

Friday, Oct. 18 

The Timbre Wolves at The Longhorn Pub

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11:45 p.m.

InVerse at Match Eatery 

  • Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19

The Hip Replacements at The Green Pub

  • Scheduled 9 p.m. to 1 p.m.

The Carbons at The Kal 

  • Scheduled 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Wild Blue Herons at the Vernon Jazz Club

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
  • Tickets available at vernonjazz.com

InVerse at Match Eatery 

  • Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Story continues below advertisement

Thursday, Oct. 24

Natalie MacMaster at the Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre

  • Scheduled 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Tickets available at ticketseller.ca

Kelowna

DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Tickets available at eventbrite.ca

Friday, Oct. 18 

TrailerHawk and Cviliana at Fernando’s Pub 

  • Scheduled 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
  • Tickets available at eventbrite.ca

That Awful Rhythm at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission 

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Tickets available at eventbrite.ca

Saturday, Oct. 19

Black Cat Soul Duo at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission 

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Tickets available at eventbrite.ca

Sunday, Oct. 20 

Burton Cummings at Kelowna Community Theatre

  • Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
  • Tickets available at theatre.kelowna.ca
Story continues below advertisement

Monday, Oct. 21

The Dead South at the Kelowna Community Theatre

  • Scheduled 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
  • Tickets available at kamtix.vca

Wednesday, Oct. 23

The Paul McKenna Band at The Vibrant Vine

  • Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Tickets available at showpass.com

Thursday, Oct. 24

Monowhales and Excuses Excuses at Fernando’s Pub

  • Scheduled 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
  • Tickets available at the door

Brandon Isaak at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission 

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Tickets available at eventbrite.ca

The Legendary Downchild Blues Band at the Kelowna Community Theatre

  • Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
  • Tickets available at selectyourtickets.evenue.net

Penticton

Friday, Oct. 18 

Early Spirit at The Dream Cafe

  • Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Tickets available at thedreamcafe.ca
Story continues below advertisement

Saturday, Oct. 19

Midnight Special Revival at Slackwater Brewing

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Blueshounds at Elks Penticton Lodge 

  • Scheduled 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Rockland Allen  at the Sandman Hotel Penticton

  • Schedule 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 24

The Dime Notes at The Dream Cafe

  • Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Tickets available at thedreamcafe.ca

Oliver

Thursday, Oct. 24

Dion Pride at the Venables Theatre

  • Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
  • Tickets available at venablestheatre.ca

Bill Dusrt at Slocan City Trading Co. 

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Live Musiclive in the okanaganMusic Listings Okanaganlive music showslocal musiciansmusic eventsLive Music EventsLive Music ListingsOkanagan Musicians
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.