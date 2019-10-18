Live in the Okanagan: Shake off the thanksgiving turkey to these great shows

Curb that Thanksgiving turkey hangover, ditch the leftovers and pencil these great shows in your calendar.
Need a little more information about a particular show? Click on the hyperlink over the venue to be directed to the Facebook event page.
Salmon Arm
Sunday, Oct. 20
Diemm Trio and Oliver Swain at First United Salmon Arm
- Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Enderby
Saturday, Oct. 19
Origami Army at The Small Axe Bistro
- Scheduled at 8 p.m.
Armstrong
Friday, Oct. 18
Jenny Banai at The Wild Oak
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Aaron Halliday at the Armstrong Royal Canadian Legion
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Vernon
Friday, Oct. 18
The Timbre Wolves at The Longhorn Pub
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11:45 p.m.
InVerse at Match Eatery
- Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Saturday, Oct. 19
The Hip Replacements at The Green Pub
- Scheduled 9 p.m. to 1 p.m.
The Carbons at The Kal
- Scheduled 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Wild Blue Herons at the Vernon Jazz Club
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
- Tickets available at vernonjazz.com
InVerse at Match Eatery
- Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Thursday, Oct. 24
Natalie MacMaster at the Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Tickets available at ticketseller.ca
Kelowna
DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Tickets available at eventbrite.ca
Friday, Oct. 18
TrailerHawk and Cviliana at Fernando’s Pub
- Scheduled 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
- Tickets available at eventbrite.ca
That Awful Rhythm at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Tickets available at eventbrite.ca
Saturday, Oct. 19
Black Cat Soul Duo at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Tickets available at eventbrite.ca
Sunday, Oct. 20
Burton Cummings at Kelowna Community Theatre
- Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Tickets available at theatre.kelowna.ca
Monday, Oct. 21
The Dead South at the Kelowna Community Theatre
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
- Tickets available at kamtix.vca
Wednesday, Oct. 23
The Paul McKenna Band at The Vibrant Vine
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Tickets available at showpass.com
Thursday, Oct. 24
Monowhales and Excuses Excuses at Fernando’s Pub
- Scheduled 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
- Tickets available at the door
Brandon Isaak at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Tickets available at eventbrite.ca
The Legendary Downchild Blues Band at the Kelowna Community Theatre
- Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
- Tickets available at selectyourtickets.evenue.net
Penticton
Friday, Oct. 18
Early Spirit at The Dream Cafe
- Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Tickets available at thedreamcafe.ca
Saturday, Oct. 19
Midnight Special Revival at Slackwater Brewing
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
The Blueshounds at Elks Penticton Lodge
- Scheduled 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Rockland Allen at the Sandman Hotel Penticton
- Schedule 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 24
The Dime Notes at The Dream Cafe
- Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Tickets available at thedreamcafe.ca
Oliver
Thursday, Oct. 24
Dion Pride at the Venables Theatre
- Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Tickets available at venablestheatre.ca
Bill Dusrt at Slocan City Trading Co.
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
