Live in the Okanagan: Shake off the thanksgiving turkey to these great shows

Curb that Thanksgiving turkey hangover, ditch the leftovers and pencil these great shows in your calendar.

Need a little more information about a particular show? Click on the hyperlink over the venue to be directed to the Facebook event page.

Salmon Arm

Sunday, Oct. 20

Diemm Trio and Oliver Swain at First United Salmon Arm

Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Enderby

Saturday, Oct. 19

Origami Army at The Small Axe Bistro

Scheduled at 8 p.m.

Armstrong

Friday, Oct. 18

Jenny Banai at The Wild Oak

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Aaron Halliday at the Armstrong Royal Canadian Legion

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Vernon

Friday, Oct. 18

The Timbre Wolves at The Longhorn Pub

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11:45 p.m.

InVerse at Match Eatery

Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19

The Hip Replacements at The Green Pub

Scheduled 9 p.m. to 1 p.m.

The Carbons at The Kal

Scheduled 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Wild Blue Herons at the Vernon Jazz Club

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Tickets available at vernonjazz.com

InVerse at Match Eatery

Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Thursday, Oct. 24

Natalie MacMaster at the Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets available at ticketseller.ca

Kelowna

DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets available at eventbrite.ca

Friday, Oct. 18

TrailerHawk and Cviliana at Fernando’s Pub

Scheduled 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Tickets available at eventbrite.ca

That Awful Rhythm at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets available at eventbrite.ca

Saturday, Oct. 19

Black Cat Soul Duo at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets available at eventbrite.ca

Sunday, Oct. 20

Burton Cummings at Kelowna Community Theatre

Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Tickets available at theatre.kelowna.ca

Monday, Oct. 21

The Dead South at the Kelowna Community Theatre

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Tickets available at kamtix.vca

Wednesday, Oct. 23

The Paul McKenna Band at The Vibrant Vine

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tickets available at showpass.com

Thursday, Oct. 24

Monowhales and Excuses Excuses at Fernando’s Pub

Scheduled 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Tickets available at the door

Brandon Isaak at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets available at eventbrite.ca

The Legendary Downchild Blues Band at the Kelowna Community Theatre

Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Tickets available at selectyourtickets.evenue.net

Penticton

Friday, Oct. 18

Early Spirit at The Dream Cafe

Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets available at thedreamcafe.ca

Saturday, Oct. 19

Midnight Special Revival at Slackwater Brewing

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Blueshounds at Elks Penticton Lodge

Scheduled 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Rockland Allen at the Sandman Hotel Penticton

Schedule 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 24

The Dime Notes at The Dream Cafe

Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets available at thedreamcafe.ca

Oliver

Thursday, Oct. 24

Dion Pride at the Venables Theatre

Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Tickets available at venablestheatre.ca

Bill Dusrt at Slocan City Trading Co.

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.