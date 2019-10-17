Dan + Shay’s ‘10,000 Hours’ shatters country music records

Send this page to someone via email

Dan + Shay have another hit on their hands.

With less than two weeks since dropping 10,000 Hours with Justin Bieber, the track already has a massive worldwide impact.

Not only does the tune have more than 115 million global streams and more than 350,000 U.S. track equivalents, but the collaboration officially has the biggest first-week streaming total in country music history.

During its first week, 10,000 Hours landed on 39 out of 40 Spotify New Music Friday playlists, while landing in the top 10 on 33 of those playlists.

It launched in the number one slot in 85 countries on Apple Music while quickly reaching the number one spot on iTunes as well.

Dan + Shay caught up with Zane Lowe recently and revealed how the tune came about. “We’ve crossed paths with Justin a few times in the past man and we’ve always kind of towed with the idea of collaborating on something,” Shay explained.

“We had the same manager, Scooter Braun. So I sent it to scooter and it was like, yo hear me out on this. This might be wild.”

He added, “Right away Justin hit back and is like, let’s do this song together… he wrote a few lines on it, did his thing, put his spin on it. And man, it just really worked out. He just, he just got married the other day.”

Dan + Shay are gearing up to head out on their ‘Dan + Shay The (Arena) Tour,’ hitting the U.S. in 2020.

No Canadian dates have been announced as of this writing.