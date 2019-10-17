Concrete truck boom pump collapses at Calgary Cancer Centre construction site

Alberta Health Services said no one was injured after a concrete truck tipped over, sending the boom of a concrete pump through the Calgary Cancer Centre Thursday.
According to AHS, the boom went through a glazed panel at the site, which is currently under construction
AHS said the Calgary Fire Department was called to the scene for assistance. As well, Alberta Occupational Health and Safety was notified.
AHS said the incident will not impact the project’s budget nor the timelines.
It’s not yet clear what caused the truck to tip over.
