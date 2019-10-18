Kingston woman to become Canadian citizen Friday, vote Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Deena Salem an accomplished woman, and as of Monday, she will have accomplished even more.

Salem has her PhD in electrical engineering from the University of Cairo, a BEd from Queen’s university and is currently working towards her Masters of Education at Queen’s.

By then of the day on Friday she will have another piece of paper with her name on it — her Canadian citizenship.

Salem, who works as an Education Developer at Queen’s, smiles when she talks about becoming Canadian.

“It’s very exciting to be able to get to the final stage of trying to be a Canadian citizen, and here we are.”

She says her desire to become Canadian in large part is due to the support she’s received from Queen’s and she’s looking forward to exercising her right to vote on Monday.

“In less than three days I’m going to be able to vote.” Tweet This

“I’m going to have my certificate with me so I can say I became a citizen 72 hours ago and I would like to vote. I think it’s very important to voice my opinion, who will lead the country, and who I’d like to make sure my kids are in safe hands.”

Voting is something Salem takes seriously and thinks all Canadians should appreciate the right to participate in free elections.

She also encourages everyone to exercise their right to cast a ballot.

“It’s the only time you can say something, who is going to take care of us in the future, so sure vote, you have to vote.”

Salem says her polling station is a short walk from her home and she plans to be there when the doors first open.

