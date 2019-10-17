Menu

Politics

Community groups make pitch for multi-sport indoor facility in Hamilton

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted October 17, 2019 5:56 pm
City councillors have been asked to support efforts to build a 200,000 square foot indoor sports facility in Hamilton.
City councillors have been asked to support efforts to build a 200,000 square foot indoor sports facility in Hamilton. Nick Westoll

A partnership that represents dozens of community groups and sports organizations will be applying to the federal and provincial governments for funding to build a $60 million, multi-sport indoor facility in Hamilton.

City councillors have voted to provide a letter supporting the Hamilton Collaborative Partnership Group’s application through the Canada Infrastructure Program.

READ MORE: Commonwealth Games officials ‘explore’ what Hamilton has to offer in 2030

If the funding request were successful, the collaborative’s Kevin Gonci told the emergency and community services committee that upper levels of government would provide $44 million towards construction of a 200,000 square foot facility.

The collaborative itself would invest a further $8 million and the city would be asked to contribute land for the facility, as well as $8 million through a repayable loan.

Gonci says they envision building the facility in a “strategic” growth area, such as Binbrook, Winona or Waterdown.

READ MORE: City to apply for federal, provincial funds for improvements to recreational, cultural facilities

Stoney Creek Coun. Brad Clark said finding suitable land was the largest hurdle, adding that “I’ve been scratching my head going through files” trying to identify a suitable location.

The city will also be submitting dozens of projects worth more than $300 million for funding consideration under the community, culture and recreation stream of the Canada Infrastructure Program.

