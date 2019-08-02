Commonwealth Games officials ‘explore’ what Hamilton has to offer in 2030

It’s been an important week for a non-profit group that hopes to bring the 2030 Commonwealth Games to Hamilton.

Hamilton 100 has welcomed members of the International Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) and Commonwealth Games Canada (CGC) to the city over the past three days to “explore” the emerging bid.

PJ Mercanti, president of the Hamilton 100 bid, says they’ve given the visitors a tour of proposed venues as they work towards a business plan that will be presented to city councillors in November.

The Hamilton 100 team also needs to develop a “hosting plan” by this fall, in addition to solidifying support among local and provincial governments.

David Grevemberg, CEO of the Commonwealth Games Federation, says he was impressed by the “swell of enthusiasm, excitement and energy” that he experienced this week, as well as the fantastic” community and world-class venues.

Hamilton hosted the first Commonwealth Games, then called the British Empire Games, in 1930.

Grevemberg admits bringing them back for their Centennial in 2030 would be an appealing option “if the planets are aligned and this looks like something that is going to work for everybody.”

Linda Cuthbert, Director of Commonwealth Games Canada, says they’ll be looking to back a Canadian city “that will win” and that they can help “realize its vision through the games.”

Grevemberg anticipates that the approximately 70 nations and territories which make up the Commonwealth will select their 2030 host city in 2021.

Cuthbert cautions that while Hamilton’s link to the Centennial event might be meaningful in Canada, it won’t be a big factor in their decisions because “for them, it’s going to be the 100th anniversary no matter where it’s held.”

