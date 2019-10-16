Menu

City to apply for federal, provincial funds for improvements to recreational, cultural facilities

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted October 16, 2019 5:54 pm
The redevelopment of Sam Lawrence Park is one of many projects that Hamilton politicians hope will be funded through a federal, provincial infrastructure program.
City councillors are hoping for federal and provincial dollars to help fund some upgrades to Hamilton’s recreational and cultural facilities.

Dozens of projects worth over $310 million are being submitted for funding under the community, culture and recreation stream of the Canada Infrastructure Program.

The city’s share of the total cost of those projects would be $83 million, or about 27 percent of the total cost.

The facilities that are on the wish list for renovation or expansion, as approved by the general issues committee on Wednesday, include the Sackville Hill Seniors Centre, Fieldcote Park and Museum in Ancaster and the King’s Forest and Chedoke golf courses, Confederation Beach Park and Sam Lawrence Park.

Ward 4 Coun. Sam Merulla points to the outcome of previous federal and provincial infrastructure programs in predicting that money will flow into parts of the city that are in “government-held ridings.”

Story continues below advertisement

Ward 5 Coun. Chad Collins agrees that this will be a “pork barrel politics scenario.”

The province announced in September it was accepting funding requests under the program and that priority will be given to projects that are community-oriented, non-commercial and open to the public.

The applications must be filed by Nov. 12 and all projects must be substantially completed prior to March 31, 2027.

