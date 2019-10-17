Menu

Sports

Adarius Bowman announces his retirement from the CFL

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted October 17, 2019 4:47 pm
Edmonton Eskimos' Adarius Bowman (4) celebrates a play against the Calgary Stampeders during second half action of the CFL West Division final in Edmonton, Alta., on Sunday November 22, 2015. .
Edmonton Eskimos' Adarius Bowman (4) celebrates a play against the Calgary Stampeders during second half action of the CFL West Division final in Edmonton, Alta., on Sunday November 22, 2015. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.

Longtime CFL receiver Adarius Bowman has announced his retirement from professional football.

“After playing for 10 years in [the] CFL catching passes on the gridiron, I am now moving on to my next phase,” Bowman wrote in a tweet.

READ MORE: Edmonton Eskimos release fan favourite Adarius Bowman; extend Vidal Hazelton

He’ll be working as an insurance broker in Edmonton.

Bowman’s career started in 2008 with the Saskatchewan Roughriders as an undrafted free agent ahead of the 2008 season, but his biggest years were as a member of the Edmonton Eskimos.

In his first season with the green and gold, he nabbed 62 tosses for 1,153 yards and four touchdowns in 14 games.

He later had three consecutive seasons of throwing more than 1,300 yards with the green and gold and holds the record for most receptions in a season by an Eskimo: 120 in 2016.

He was traded to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in May 2018 before heading to the Montreal Alouettes in July 2018.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Blue Bombers receiver Adarius Bowman traded to Montreal Alouettes

Over his 141 games in the CFL, Bowman accumulated 652 catches for 9,491 yards and 49 touchdowns.

He won the Grey Cup with the Eskimos in 2015 and finishes his career as a three-time CFL and West Division all star and a Tom Pate Memorial Award winner.

Bowman will be joining host Morley Scott next week as a guest on The E-Pod.

