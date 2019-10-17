List grows of Mounties suing attorney general over 2014 Moncton shootings

Send this page to someone via email

More than a dozen RCMP officers who responded to the 2014 shootings in Moncton, N.B., that claimed the lives of three of their colleagues are now looking to sue the attorney general of Canada for negligence.

Originally four officers filed statements of claim with the Court of Queen’s Bench last month, but other current and former officers have joined the list, while two who had filed claims have withdrawn them.

The filings say the officers were inadequately trained and outfitted to deal with a heavily armed shooter on June 4, 2014, and now they suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder and other ailments.

Lawyer Brian Murphy, who represents the officers, says they want an apology and accountability from individuals who made decisions on providing officers with carbines.

He says the list of individuals involved in the lawsuit is being finalized and the attorney general won’t be served until shortly before Christmas.

A spokesperson for the force says the RCMP can’t discuss legal matters outside of the appropriate court procedures.