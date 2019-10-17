Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

List grows of Mounties suing attorney general over 2014 Moncton shootings

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 17, 2019 2:59 pm
5 years since the Moncton shooting
It's been five years since three Moncton RCMP officers were shot and killed by a gunman. Shelley Steeves spoke with the daughters of Doug Larche, who are sharing their message for the very first time.

More than a dozen RCMP officers who responded to the 2014 shootings in Moncton, N.B., that claimed the lives of three of their colleagues are now looking to sue the attorney general of Canada for negligence.

Originally four officers filed statements of claim with the Court of Queen’s Bench last month, but other current and former officers have joined the list, while two who had filed claims have withdrawn them.

READ MORE: Four Mounties sue attorney general over 2014 Moncton shootings

The filings say the officers were inadequately trained and outfitted to deal with a heavily armed shooter on June 4, 2014, and now they suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder and other ailments.

Lawyer Brian Murphy, who represents the officers, says they want an apology and accountability from individuals who made decisions on providing officers with carbines.

Story continues below advertisement

He says the list of individuals involved in the lawsuit is being finalized and the attorney general won’t be served until shortly before Christmas.

Moncton shooting five years on: Where are we at with gun laws?
Moncton shooting five years on: Where are we at with gun laws?

A spokesperson for the force says the RCMP can’t discuss legal matters outside of the appropriate court procedures.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
RCMPMonctonLawsuitNew Brunswick RCMPCourt of Queen's BenchMoncton shootingBrian Murphy2014 Moncton ShootingLawsuit over 2014 Moncton Shooting
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.