Progress made on Saskatchewan harvest, 69% now in the bin

A relatively dry and warm week allowed many Saskatchewan farmers to get back in the fields to continue harvest operations, officials said.

Saskatchewan Agriculture said Thursday that 69 per cent of the crop is now in the bin, up from 55 per cent a week ago.

That is still well below the five-year average of 88 per cent for this time of year.

Producers are furthest advanced in the northeast region, with 85 per cent of the crop combined, Sask Ag said, adding all areas are now reporting at least 50 per cent of the crop has been combined.

The current forecast of warm and dry weather for the next week will allow producers throughout the province to resume combining, officials said.

Sask Ag said 83 per cent of barley, 79 per cent of mustard, 69 per cent of canary seed, 68 per cent of durum, 66 per cent of spring wheat, 58 per cent of canola and 43 per cent of chickpeas is in the bin.

Officials said an additional 35 per cent of the canola crop is swathed or ready to straight-cut.

Cropland topsoil moisture conditions are rated at 19 per cent surplus, 77 per cent adequate and four per cent short.

Sask Ag said some fields remain saturated with excessive water, particularly in southern regions.

The majority of the crop coming off is tough or damp and is being placed in aeration bins and grain dryers, officials said.

Hayland and pasture topsoil moisture are rated at 10 per cent surplus, 83 per cent adequate and seven per cent short.

Most livestock producers said they have adequate supplies of hay, straw, greenfeed and feed grain heading into the winter months.

