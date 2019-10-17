Helicopter helps Winnipeg police track down suspects in school break-in

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police used their Air1 helicopter to track a pair of suspects who had broken into a local school early Thursday morning.

Around 2:45 a.m., police said they were alerted to an alarm at a Brazier Street school. The helicopter quickly responded and spotted two people leaving the school carrying bags.

Officers on the ground were notified, and they caught up with the suspects hiding next to a nearby garage. Both men were in possession of break-in tools.

Police said a door to the school had been forced open and items including medical and school supplies were stolen.

Among the stolen property, police also found some items that had been reported stolen from a vehicle on Wednesday.

Preston Kyle Wood, 28, faces charges of breaking and entering, possessing break-in instruments, possessing property obtained by crime under $5,000, and two counts of failing to comply with conditions.

A second man, 23, faces similar charges and was released on a promise to appear.

