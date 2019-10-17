Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Man found dead on Main Street Winnipeg’s 31st homicide of 2019

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted October 17, 2019 12:04 pm
Updated October 17, 2019 12:19 pm
Officers on scene blocking the Main Street underpass.
Officers on scene blocking the Main Street underpass. Global News

A man who was found on Main Street and then pronounced dead at hospital is Winnipeg’s 31st homicide of the year.

Winnipeg police released little information Wednesday after the man was found just after midnight. Originally, police called it a “traffic-related incident.”

The Main Street underpass at Sutherland Avenue was closed for several hours Wednesday while officers investigated.

READ MORE: Winnipeg man dead, Main Street underpass closed for investigation

Cst. Rob Carver said the man, identified as Neilson Catcheway, 40, was assaulted, and in a separate incident, the man was struck by a vehicle.

The driver left the scene, he added, and he urged the driver to turn themselves in.

“Hopefully the driver will just come forward and make it simple for us,” he said, when asked if the person was driving a car, truck or SUV.

Story continues below advertisement

Carver said he couldn’t give any details on the assault itself, but said it likely happened before the man was found in the roadway.

“It’s unlikely the driver knew there was an assault.”

Tweet This

No suspects are in custody for the assault, said Carver.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
HomicideWinnipeg homicideMan dead31st homicide
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.