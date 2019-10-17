Man found dead on Main Street Winnipeg’s 31st homicide of 2019

Send this page to someone via email

A man who was found on Main Street and then pronounced dead at hospital is Winnipeg’s 31st homicide of the year.

Winnipeg police released little information Wednesday after the man was found just after midnight. Originally, police called it a “traffic-related incident.”

The Main Street underpass at Sutherland Avenue was closed for several hours Wednesday while officers investigated.

Cst. Rob Carver said the man, identified as Neilson Catcheway, 40, was assaulted, and in a separate incident, the man was struck by a vehicle.

The driver left the scene, he added, and he urged the driver to turn themselves in.

“Hopefully the driver will just come forward and make it simple for us,” he said, when asked if the person was driving a car, truck or SUV.

Carver said he couldn’t give any details on the assault itself, but said it likely happened before the man was found in the roadway.

“It’s unlikely the driver knew there was an assault.” Tweet This

No suspects are in custody for the assault, said Carver.