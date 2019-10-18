100K items available at Guelph’s 13th annual Giant Book Sale

Send this page to someone via email

Over 100,000 items are up for grabs during Guelph‘s 13th annual Giant Book Sale from Oct. 25 to 27 in the city’s Two Rivers neighbourhood.

The event at 69 Huron St. is organized by a group called Friends of the Guelph Public Library and all of the proceeds go towards supporting the library.

Organizers said not only are books for sale, but also Blu-rays, vinyl, games, puzzles and sheet music.

“This is one of, if not the largest book sale in Ontario,” the organization’s chair Virginia Gillham said. “A great deal of time and care goes into planning and preparing for the event.”

Volunteers have been sorting through all of the items that have been donated since August.

“Visitors will find it easy to locate those treasures they’re looking for and maybe find a few others along the way. This may prove to be our most successful event yet.”

The book sale has been an annual autumn event since 2007 when the first sale was held in Old Quebec Street Mall. It lasted just one day and offered fewer than 20,000 books with a gross amount of $10,000.

The book sale spans three days this year with an early bird admission on Oct. 25 from 1 to 4 p.m. with an admission of $10. Otherwise, admission is free that night from 6 to 9 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Organizers are expecting 8,000 people to attend the sale over the three days and most items are reduced to $1 each on Sunday.

Joe Coffee will be serving refreshments and children under 14 receive a coupon for a free book from the children and young adults’ section.

Friends of the Guelph Public Library is an arm’s-length organization that supports the library through activities such as the book sale.

Most of the funds raised are invested to support the planned main library branch in downtown Guelph. So far the group has raised $745,000 for the project.

