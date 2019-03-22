Meet ‘Beepbot’: The Guelph Public Library’s new robot

The Guelph Public Library’s new robot now has a name after a competition that started in February received dozens of suggestions.

‘Beepbot’ was submitted by seven-year-old Kayla and chosen by the library’s Tech Bar staff out of 101 unique entries.

The three-and-a-half-foot-tall iPAL robot, created by AvatarMind, was publicly introduced on Friday.

The library said Beepbot can move, dance and sing, and is designed to help kids learn life skills such as socialization, reading, spelling, math and coding.

“The library and iPAL are partnering to ensure our community has access to the latest technologies,” said Meg Forestell-Page, supervisor of programming and digital services.

Along with Beepbot, the library’s Tech Bar at 100 Norfolk Street offers other new technology such as 3D printing and virtual reality.

Meet Beepbot – the Library's new Robot Friend. Drop by the Main Library #TechBar to learn more. – https://t.co/6RtjUhh8nM pic.twitter.com/8EziUTMNaX — Guelph Library (@GuelphLibrary) March 22, 2019