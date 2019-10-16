UPDATE: Distraught man peacefully taken into custody, say West Kelowna RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

UPDATE: Police say a distraught man was peacefully taken into custody following an incident in West Kelowna on Wednesday.

West Kelowna RCMP say a portion of Gellatly Road was closed as crisis negotiators and tactically trained officers were brought in to deal with the man, who barricaded himself inside a home along the 3000 block of Wetton Road.

Officers were called to the scene at approximately 11:30 a.m., for reports of a disturbance.

Police say with the support of the RCMP’s Southeast District Emergency Response Team, police dog services and trained crisis negotiators, they were able to communicate with the man.

“The 42-year-old West Kelowna man has since exited the home, where he was taken into police custody without any further incident,” said RCMP Const. Lesley Smith.

“The West Kelowna and Southeast District RCMP wish to extend their thanks to all those who were impacted, for their patience, understanding and full cooperation during the temporary road closures.”

ORIGINAL STORY:

Police have closed off a section of Gellatly Road in West Kelowna.

It’s not yet known why the area is cordoned off, but a member of the public told Global News that he heard three loud bangs at approximately 1:30 p.m., followed by another loud bang five to 10 minutes later.

Members of West Kelowna Fire Rescue are on scene, as are paramedics.