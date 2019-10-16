Taste of Edmonton heads back to Churchill Square

Send this page to someone via email

After two years at Capital Plaza, Taste of Edmonton will officially return to Churchill Square next summer.

The festival made the announcement Wednesday, saying the 2020 summer food festival will head back to its old home.

We have an exciting announcement: Taste of Edmonton is heading back to Churchill Square in 2020! Taste is celebrating its 36th year running from July 16-26, 2020. We look forward to seeing you all in 2020! Restaurant partner applications are now open on our website! pic.twitter.com/WEppIO50Rq — Taste of Edmonton (@TasteOfEdm) October 16, 2019

The festival has been located at Capital Plaza, just north of the Alberta legislature, for the past two summers due to construction in Churchill Square.

Reviews of the new location were mixed, with many festival-goers saying they preferred Capital Plaza because the entire site was licensed.

However, some vendors did express concern about not being allowed to bring in deep fryers because of the granite surface in some sections of the plaza.

After the 2019 festival wrapped up, Taste of Edmonton general manager Paul Lucas told Global News Churchill Square is better from a financial standpoint. It costs about $170,000 extra to have the event at Capital Plaza.

The 2020 Taste of Edmonton festival will run from July 16 to 26.