Edmonton Festivals

Features

Taste of Edmonton heads back to Churchill Square

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted October 16, 2019 2:58 pm
Taste of Edmonton will move back to its original home in Churchill Square for the 2020 festival.
Taste of Edmonton will move back to its original home in Churchill Square for the 2020 festival. Global News

After two years at Capital Plaza, Taste of Edmonton will officially return to Churchill Square next summer.

The festival made the announcement Wednesday, saying the 2020 summer food festival will head back to its old home.

The festival has been located at Capital Plaza, just north of the Alberta legislature, for the past two summers due to construction in Churchill Square.

Reviews of the new location were mixed, with many festival-goers saying they preferred Capital Plaza because the entire site was licensed.

Festival goers want Taste of Edmonton to stay at new location
Festival goers want Taste of Edmonton to stay at new location

READ MORE: The battle of Edmonton festival sites: Churchill Square versus Capital Plaza

However, some vendors did express concern about not being allowed to bring in deep fryers because of the granite surface in some sections of the plaza.

Story continues below advertisement

After the 2019 festival wrapped up, Taste of Edmonton general manager Paul Lucas told Global News Churchill Square is better from a financial standpoint. It costs about $170,000 extra to have the event at Capital Plaza.

READ MORE: Festival-goers hope Taste of Edmonton will stay at Capital Plaza

The 2020 Taste of Edmonton festival will run from July 16 to 26.

