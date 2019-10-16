Crown objects release of Upper Coverdale, N.B, man accused of first-degree murder

Send this page to someone via email

The Upper Coverdale, N.B., man accused of killing a 19-year-old man made a brief appearance in Moncton provincial court Wednesday, before being sent back into custody when his bail hearing was adjourned.

The Crown prosecutor objected to the release of Donald Kyle, 51, who is accused of first-degree murder in the death of Evan Straight.

According to duty counsel appearing on behalf of Kyle, he applied for a Legal Aid lawyer Wednesday morning and requested a two-week adjournment.

Kyle’s next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 30.

An online obituary says Donald Kyle is the partner of Tanya Wilson, Evan William Straight’s mother.

Family members of both Kyle and Straight were in the courtroom and declined to speak to media after the hearing concluded.

RCMP say they responded to a call for a reported disturbance at about 10:15 p.m. Sunday. While it’s still unclear exactly what happened, RCMP say Straight was found at the home with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

Kyle was arrested at the scene, according to police.

According to an updated news release Wednesday, Mounties say Straight was taken to hospital before succumbing to his injuries. Previously, police said he died at the scene.

Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh, a New Brunswick RCMP spokesperson, couldn’t say what type of firearm was allegedly used or where the victim was shot.

She also has said Kyle and Straight knew each other, but couldn’t say how, adding that details would come out through the court process.

Police are continuing to investigate.