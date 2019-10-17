Ontario NDP leader Andrea Horwath stops by London-Fanshawe in support of federal candidate

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial NDP leader Andrea Horwath is doing her part to drum up support for federal candidates in London and elsewhere in the region.

Alongside local NDP MPPs and other local federal NDP candidates, Andrea Horwath spoke to supporters at London-Fanshawe NDP candidate Lindsay Mathyssen’s campaign office late Wednesday morning.

“I’ve just come from the Windsor area where we have some other very proud New Democrats elected to provincial legislature,” Horwath.

“Why? Because the people of southwestern Ontario know that New Democrats are on their side. They’re on their side before elections, they’re on their side during elections, and they’re on their side after elections.”

Horwath also highlighted recent polling that suggests a jump in support for the federal NDP.

“We are the only party in this national campaign that has got growing momentum in this last week of our push,” she said.

“What do Liberals do when they feel threatened? They turn on other progressives.”

Mathyssen said Horwath’s visit is a reminder to voters that there are options. She described Horwath as a phenomenal leader who’s been challenging the Doug Ford government at Queen’s Park.

“That’s what New Democrats do. We provide the solutions, we provide that opposition to what has been really harmful government decisions and those priorities that governments continue to have.

“We want people to know here that they don’t have to choose between bad and worse.”

As for Election Day, Mathyssen said she feels hopeful.

“It is up to the voters and whatever they decide to provide nationally, and here in London-Fanshawe, we’ll have to wait and see,” the local NDP candidate said.

Mathyssen is aiming to replace her mother, Irene Mathyssen, who has held the riding for the NDP since 2006 and is not seeking re-election.

Mohamed Hammoud is running for the Liberals in London-Fanshawe, Michael van Holst for the Conservatives, Tom Cull for the Greens and Bela Kosoian for the PPC.

Horwath is set to join federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh in Welland and Brampton later this week.