Woman, 66, walking in wooded area punched in head by stranger: London police

London police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted in an assault.

Police say a 66-year-old woman was walking along a trail in a wooded area on Foxcreek Road just before 4 p.m. Tuesday when a man yelled and then approached her.

According to police, he punched the woman in the head, causing her to fall to the ground.

The victim ran southbound, while the suspect ran northbound from the wooded area.

The victim sustained minor injuries.

The suspect is described by police as “possibly Middle Eastern,” 5’8″ to 5’10” tall, 120 lbs, slim build, between 20 and 25 years of age, short black hair, a dark thin moustache, dark long-sleeved shirt and dark pants.

The man was speaking a language unknown to the victim.