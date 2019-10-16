Quinte West OPP constable charged in two-vehicle collision

A Quinte West OPP constable has been charged following a two-vehicle collision on Tuesday afternoon.
OPP say around 12:15 p.m., officers responded to a collision on Front Street involving an OPP cruiser and a civilian vehicle.
OPP say the marked cruiser was travelling on Front Street when it collided with the vehicle.
No injuries were reported.
A one-year constable was charged with following too closely under the Highway Traffic Act.
The name of the constable was not released.
OPP cruiser involved in collision on Hwy. 28 east of Peterborough
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS