Quinte West OPP constable charged in two-vehicle collision

A Quinte West OPP constable has been charged following a two-vehicle collision on Tuesday afternoon.

OPP say around 12:15 p.m., officers responded to a collision on Front Street involving an OPP cruiser and a civilian vehicle.

OPP say the marked cruiser was travelling on Front Street when it collided with the vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

A one-year constable was charged with following too closely under the Highway Traffic Act.

The name of the constable was not released.

