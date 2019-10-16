Menu

Crime

Quinte West OPP constable charged in two-vehicle collision

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 16, 2019 2:14 pm
An OPP constable has been charged following a collision in Quinte West.
An OPP constable has been charged following a collision in Quinte West. Global News

A Quinte West OPP constable has been charged following a two-vehicle collision on Tuesday afternoon.

OPP say around 12:15 p.m., officers responded to a collision on Front Street involving an OPP cruiser and a civilian vehicle.

READ MORE: 5 arrested in Quinte West raids targeting cocaine trafficking

OPP say the marked cruiser was travelling on Front Street when it collided with the vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

A one-year constable was charged with following too closely under the Highway Traffic Act.

The name of the constable was not released.

