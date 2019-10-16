Regina man who died in garage fire on Friday identified as Kelly Strobl

Send this page to someone via email

The man who died in a garage fire in Regina on Friday night has been identified as 23-year-old Kelly Strobl.

Strobl, born and raised in the Queen City, left behind his partner Macheala Read, who is expecting a child in March, according to his obituary on the Speers Funeral Chapel website.

He was a graduate from Thom Collegiate and completed his journeyman ticket in carpentry in 2017, he was scheduled to write his Red Seal ticket in 2020.

His obituary described him as someone who had “many passions including sledding, motorcycles, trucks, snowboarding, quadding and mudding.”

Regina fire said an initial explosion, which led to the fire, was caused by sparks from a grinder that ignited fumes in the vehicle gas tank.

Story continues below advertisement

It happened at his home in the 4400 block of 7th Avenue at about 8:45 p.m.

When crews responded to initial reports, they found Strobl in critical condition laying in the alley.

Strobl was taken to hospital by EMS, where he died from his injuries on Saturday morning.

READ MORE: Regina man injured in Friday night explosion and garage fire dies in hospital

According to officials, a second person was able to escape uninjured.

While firefighters were putting out the fire, an explosion occurred caused by a nitrous oxide pressure vessel. Shrapnel from the vessel hit two firefighters and damaged a fire truck.

The firefighters were not injured. Regina fire deemed the fire as “accidental.”

Strobl’s life will be celebrated at Regina Apostolic Church on Saturday.

A GoFundMe Page has also been created for Read to help cover the costs of raising a baby.