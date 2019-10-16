Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Airbnb settles Quebec class action lawsuit over clear pricing

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 16, 2019 12:36 pm
In this photo illustration the app of Airbnb is displayed on a smartphone.
In this photo illustration the app of Airbnb is displayed on a smartphone. Thomas Trutschel / Photothek via Getty Images

Quebec Airbnb users could be in line for payments worth up to $45 after the company reached a settlement in a class-action lawsuit over misleading prices.

Customers represented by LPC Avocat Inc. launched the class-action case in 2017 over the company’s practice of adding charges at checkout, something the law firm said is illegal under Quebec’s Consumer Protection Act.

READ MORE: ‘We are entering a housing crisis’: Montreal ramps up fight against Airbnb

Plaintiffs alleged Airbnb added between 13 and 17 per cent to the total price as service fees at the last step of checkout, while Airbnb denies the allegations and said it didn’t violate the law.

As part of the settlement reached Sept. 23, any Quebec resident who booked on the Airbnb platform between Aug. 22, 2014 and June 26, 2019 where there was a higher price at checkout than on the first stage of browsing could be in line for the $45 payment in Airbnb credits.

Story continues below advertisement

LPC Avocat says the settlement totals $3 million worth of Airbnb credits.

READ MORE: Quebec announces new regulations for Airbnb rentals

The Superior Court of Quebec will hold a hearing on Dec. 3 to determine if it will approve the settlement.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
QuebecLawsuitAirbnbLPC Avocat IncThe Superior Court of Quebec
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.