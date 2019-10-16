Menu

Crime

Bobcaygeon resident charged with assault, uttering threats involving neighbour: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 16, 2019 11:01 am
OPP say a Bobcaygeon resident is accused of assault and uttering threats.
OPP say a Bobcaygeon resident is accused of assault and uttering threats. Nick Westoll/Global News File

A Bobcaygeon resident was arrested early Wednesday following a dispute with a neighbour.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say officers attended a Need Street apartment complex for a reported dispute between neighbours.

READ MORE: Cobourg police seek suspect in reported weekend sexual assault

Police said the dispute led to a physical altercation.

Carey Durette, 57, was charged with assault and three counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

The accused was held in custody for a bail hearing scheduled later Wednesday in court in Lindsay, OPP said.

Story continues below advertisement
