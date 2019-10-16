Bobcaygeon resident charged with assault, uttering threats involving neighbour: OPP

A Bobcaygeon resident was arrested early Wednesday following a dispute with a neighbour.
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say officers attended a Need Street apartment complex for a reported dispute between neighbours.
Police said the dispute led to a physical altercation.
Carey Durette, 57, was charged with assault and three counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.
The accused was held in custody for a bail hearing scheduled later Wednesday in court in Lindsay, OPP said.
